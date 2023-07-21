The Truth About Aloe Vera: Is It Really Effective Against Sunburn?

It’s easy to get burned in the summer. One of the recommended natural remedies is aloe vera. But is it really that effective against sunburn?

It is not uncommon to get burned in the summer when you expose yourself to the sun incorrectly. But what to do when this happens?

When you get a burn, you must first move to a cool, shaded place to cool the wound and run cold water over it for about 10-15 minutes. Only after completing these operations, can any natural remedy be applied. Here, but does aloe really work wonders in this case?

Is aloe vera really effective against sunburn? Here is the truth

In fact, aloe vera has on its side soothing and healing properties that derive from the presence of polysaccharides deriving from mannose (glucomannans). These intensify the production of collagen (a protein found in the skin) and increase cell regeneration, promoting healing.

So in fact, aloe vera could prove to be very effective in the case of burns. To use it, simply remove a leaf from the plant, cut it in half lengthwise and extract the pulp using a knife. You will get a sort of cooling and soothing gel for the sunburn. Please remember that the leaves of the plant have thorns, so be careful!

You are very lucky if you have an aloe plant at home or in the place where you got burned. Alternatively, you will have to buy it in the form of ready-made products. There are aloe vera gels or creams on the market, but in this case, you need to make sure they are 100% pure. When buying one, weigh your choice well by leaning towards products that have the highest concentration of this plant inside them.

How to apply aloe on burns

Whether taken directly from the plant or purchased in the form of a cream or gel, aloe vera must be spread abundantly on the burnt area, without rubbing.

It can be applied several times every day, without covering, unless the burn is in a place where injuries can easily occur; in this case, it should be covered with gauze or a bandage. Aloe vera can also be used while taking a bath, so as to soothe the whole body, not just the burned part. In the case of gel taken from the plant, the aloe vera leaves must be boiled in a pot of water. The gel that forms from their boiling can be poured into the tank.

Instead, in the case of store-bought gel, you can pour it into the tub as it fills with water and take a nice bath in it. In short, this plant can really prove to be a natural and effective remedy against burns. However, it doesn’t always work miracles: if you don’t see the desired results and, on the contrary, the burn gets worse, you need to see a doctor promptly.

