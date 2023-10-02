The Truth About Drinking Water and Apple Cider Vinegar Every Morning: Myth or Reality?

Despite the abundance of fake news on the internet, there are certain ancient remedies that have proven to be effective in the modern context. One such example is the practice of drinking water and apple cider vinegar every morning, which has gained popularity through online support. But is there any scientific evidence to back these claims or are they just myths?

A number of studies have examined the positive and negative effects of apple cider vinegar, which is often preferred to traditional wine vinegar due to its milder flavor and aroma.

Drinking water and apple cider vinegar every morning: the surprising benefits

Apple cider vinegar is made through the fermentation of cider or apple must and is commonly used as a condiment. However, it has also gained popularity for its potential health benefits. For instance, consuming a small amount of apple cider vinegar can promote a feeling of satiety and reduce food intake later in the day.

Additionally, apple cider vinegar is naturally rich in probiotics, which are beneficial for the gut. This makes it a valuable ally for individuals suffering from digestive issues or gastric reflux. Moreover, it contains essential minerals such as magnesium, calcium, and potassium, which enhance the body’s antioxidant capacity. Being low in calories, it is considered an excellent addition to the diet.

What happens when you consume apple cider vinegar every morning?

The overall effects are positive. Drinking it on an empty stomach improves the digestive system by increasing the activity of stomach enzymes, leading to easier digestion and a reduced food intake. This can be particularly beneficial for individuals aiming to lose weight.

However, not everyone enjoys the taste of vinegar in the early morning, so it is suggested to dilute it with water. It is important to note that apple cider vinegar can have a negative effect on tooth enamel, so precautions should be taken to minimize direct contact.

People with blood sugar control issues should also be cautious with excessive consumption of apple cider vinegar, as it can potentially affect blood sugar levels.

