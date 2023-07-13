The Truth About Green Beans: Can Eating Them Every Day Be Bad for You?

Green Beans: Are They Bad for You?

In this article today we want to talk about green beans: Is it true that eating them every day can be bad for you? If you are fond of green beans and would tend to put them on the table every day, then you would do well to find out more. In fact, not everyone is aware of the fact that green beans are not real vegetables but legumes. They are bean pods not mature which, like any type of legume, are rich in fiber and vitamins.

It should be noted that it is possible to eat green beans every day without running any risk to our health. This is because, although they are legumes that belong to the same family as beans, they still contain little protein and also few carbohydrates. On the other hand, they are also composed of a large part of water, about 90 percent.

This particular composition makes them good legumes low in calories and for this reason, they can also be eaten every day without consequences on our health. In addition, green beans are also rich in fiber, vitamins (A, C, K), and folic acid. These incredible legumes contain a good percentage of minerals, among which we find iron, magnesium, potassium, manganese, and calcium.

But what happens when you eat green beans every day? For all these reasons, green beans can be eaten by everyone, even those who are affected by obesity or suffer from diabetes, without affecting muscle mass or, even worse, blood sugar. Green beans are a healthy side dish that is also particularly suitable for those on a slimming diet or for those suffering from diabetes or for those who must eat only low-calorie foods.

But what are the benefits that green beans bring? They are excellent diuretic foods, and the good percentage of potassium contained means that they favor the elimination of too many excess liquids. For this reason, they are truly precious allies for those who have to fight water retention, as well as the fact that they are also easily digestible, helping, in addition, the digestive system to work effortlessly.

Green beans also play an effective role as antioxidants, as they are sworn enemies of free radicals, which represent the first cause of cellular aging, thanks to the presence of vitamins A, C, mineral salts, antioxidant substances such as beta carotene and lutein. They also manage to counteract the onset of osteoporosis.

So, in conclusion, we can say that eating green beans every day doesn’t involve any particular contraindications, for all the reasons that have been indicated so far. On the contrary, to take the greatest advantage from these foods, it is good to introduce them into your diet, however paying attention to the right balance, without exaggerating, since in excessive quantities, they can be harmful to those who are allergic or intolerant to them.

