Health

"The tumor is back. But I won't give up»

"The tumor is back. But I won't give up»

New battle against cancer for Carolyn Smith. Guest of Bruno Vespa’s “Cinque Minutes” program, the former dancer and choreographer, “Dancing with the Stars” judgehe also said on social media that he will face a new cycle of chemotherapy. For the third time she found herself battling cancer. That’s why she cut off all her hair. â€˜However I do not give upÂ», she said, excited but always smiling. “As always, I face this new path with positivity, grit and a beautiful smile even if I have to admit that I’m a bit frail… it’s okay, I’m also human every now and then,” she reads in the post that accompanies the video.

Carolyn Smith was diagnosed with one for the first time breast cancer in 2015, then the following year she underwent a surgery, finishing his course of chemotherapy treatment in 2017. In January of 2018 he faced a recurrence. A oncological path which continued until today, when she was told that the disease had returned for the third time. On March 8, International Women’s Day, Smith began new treatments.

