New battle against cancer for Carolyn Smith. Guest of Bruno Vespa’s “Cinque Minutes” program, the former dancer and choreographer, “Dancing with the Stars” judgehe also said on social media that he will face a new cycle of chemotherapy. For the third time she found herself battling cancer. That’s why she cut off all her hair. â€˜However I do not give upÂ», she said, excited but always smiling. “As always, I face this new path with positivity, grit and a beautiful smile even if I have to admit that I’m a bit frail… it’s okay, I’m also human every now and then,” she reads in the post that accompanies the video.