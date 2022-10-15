FRIULI Ready go. Indeed, no. Yes, because those who had booked their GP to undergo the flu vaccine, he has not yet been able to do so. Yet, with lots of hype and press conferences, the Region had been clear: we start on 12 October, that is last Wednesday. It’s all OK? Not even for a dream, because the vaccines never arrived. Moral of the story all stopped waiting for events. For heaven’s sake, a few more days of waiting does not cause major problems, but it is evident that the already clogged organizational stain slows down, especially that of family doctors who are few and certainly do not have time to respond to the patients who run after them to know when they can get the vaccine.

It is not clear why the vaccines did not arrive in the region. For the councilor for health, Riccardo Riccardi, a “delay in deliveries, but not worrying. It is a matter of a few days ”. In fact, barring further hitches, the regional health technicians explained that the first trance of vaccines should arrive on Monday, which will be delivered to the pharmacies where this year, for the first time, general practitioners will go to supply themselves. Before, they went to the relevant health district. According to other rumors, however, the non-arrival of the serums to be used on October 12, as expected, would be due to the fact that the order to the pharmaceutical companies to receive the vaccines would have been delayed, thus causing a slowdown in the entire supply chain. In addition, until yesterday most of the doctors had not yet received the notification on the pharmacy where to go to collect them. In the meeting held the other night between general practitioners of the province of Pordenone it was highlighted that it is possible that vaccination, assuming that the supplies arrive on Monday, could only start around Thursday. «It is true that the vaccines did not arrive on time – explains the president of the Order of Doctors of Pordenone, Guido Lucchini – but it is only a matter of a few days. With the new organization we will make up for lost time. Also because – he concludes – it is possible to have the flu vaccine and the Covid vaccine at the same time that some general practitioners have decided to do in their own clinic “.

The fact remains that it is also good to run because this year, experts say, the flu risks being particularly heavy with high fever, widespread pain, sore throat, sore bones and muscles. In addition, there is Covid which has the same symptoms. In short, a high-risk winter. Apparently, moreover, in a week the flu virus, which has already arrived in Italy, should “make a stop” in the region.

Influenza vaccination is recommended and offered free of charge to people most at risk of complications, including those over 60, the chronically ill, pregnant women, residents in care facilities. The vaccination offer is also aimed at certain professional categories, such as health workers, workers of essential services, who if they contract the flu can represent a risk for the people with whom they come into contact since they can be fragile subjects. Vaccination is also recommended and offered free of charge to children aged 6 months – 6 years. It is possible to get vaccinated by contacting your general practitioner directly, the pediatrician of your choice or by contacting the vaccination services of the health companies. From this year it will also be possible to do so in some pharmacies that adhere to the vaccination campaign.