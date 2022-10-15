On the 7th of this year’s National Day, according to the statistics of the film and television data platform Lighthouse Professional Edition, the national total box office was 1.498 billion, exceeding the 2014 National Day box office by 380 million, lower than the 1.862 billion in 2015, and the box office shrinking by more than 2.8 billion compared with the same period last year.

Under various factors, this year’s National Day films are characterized by a limited number and a single type. Among them, the evacuation-themed film “Returning from Thousands of Miles”, which was adapted from real events, was far ahead in terms of box office performance and had the best reputation (The Douban score remains at 7.4 after the National Day file), which is also the most valuable for artistic discussion.

The team of “Homecoming” includes directors who have achieved good results in theater films and experienced drama directing, award-winning movie stars, backbone actresses, and young people in the transition period. The top configuration of commercial films. At the beginning of its release, under the promotion of propaganda, praises such as “National Day Seed Player” and “Why You Say “The Journey Home” is true” were given to this film.

The story of the film takes place in the fictional North African country of Numia. Due to a sudden war, several Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs staff have to lead the unarmed expatriates to avoid the attack of the rebel army and go to a relatively safe border.

Due to the epidemic, I couldn’t go abroad to shoot, and I needed to spend a lot of time on the scenery, probably because of the particularity of the film during this period. Li Miao, the art director of “Returning Miles”, led a design team of 15 people and a pre-scenography team of more than 1,000 people, trying to build markets, mines, warehouses, and theaters in China that conform to the North African landforms.The crew went to Inner Mongolia, Shandong, Ningxia and other places to investigate the scene, first built a complete city, and then based on the war.