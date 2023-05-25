Home » the victim was 40 years old, arrested 32 years old
Health

the victim was 40 years old, arrested 32 years old

And man was killed in the night between Wednesday 24 and Thursday 25 May in an apartment in the center of Bologna.




The first information on the murder of Bologna

According to the first reconstruction of the facts reported by the agency ‘ANSA’, the victim was probably killed with knife blows.

Who is the victim

The man killed in the night in Bologna is a Tunisian about 40 years old. The murder took place in via del Borgo di San Pietro, in the center of the Emilian city.

The murder took place during the night between 24 and 25 May in an apartment in via del Borgo di San Pietro, in the center of Bologna.




The investigations

Police received a call around 1am. The investigations are entrusted to the Flying Squad, which believes it has identified the person responsible.

The arrest of a man

‘Il Resto del Carlino’ has announced that for the murder that took place during the night in Bologna it was a 32-year-old Bolognese arrested. The murder would have occurred following a dispute that would have been caused for money reasons. When questioned at the police station, the arrested would have answered several questions from the agents, but not all. The man was then taken to the Dozza prison.

Against the arrested man there would be the reconstructions of some witnesses and the recordings of surveillance cameras in the area.




Il keeper’s story reported by ‘Il Resto del Carlino’: “When the condominiums called me. I was with a friend nearby. They heard very loud screams coming from the seventh floor, I rushed to the place and when I tried to take the elevator, I saw that it was busy. Shortly after the door opened and I saw a man on the ground full of blood and the girl screaming and trying to save him”.

The other murder in the night in San Gregorio di Catania

Also in the night between Wednesday 24 and Thursday 25 May, another murder took place in St. Gregory of Catania. In this case, a 44-year-old was shot and killed at the entrance to a house in via Masaccio. A man, suspected of being responsible for the murder, was taken to the Carabinieri barracks of the Gravina di Catania company for interrogation.






Photo source: iStock – Matteo Battagliarin

