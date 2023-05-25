Kugou Music released Zhang Yunlei’s concert-limited peripherals, T-shirts, and support sticks, and the performance will be broadcast live at the same time-Qianlong.com.cn

Source title: Kugou Music releases Zhang Yunlei’s concert-limited peripherals, T-shirts, and support sticks, which will be broadcast live simultaneously

Clear the clouds and hear the sincerity! Zhang Yunlei’s first solo concert “Listen to the Clouds and See the Heart” will be broadcast live simultaneously on Kugou Music’s TME live at 19:30 on May 27! After two years, it will restart again! Come to Kugou Dian Brighten up the green sea, and listen to Mr. Pianpian telling the story in a gentle and jade-like voice. Now go to the Kugou Music APP, search for “Zhang Yunlei”, and you can get online viewing tickets. There are also limited peripherals such as Zhang Yunlei’s favorite fan voice packs, exclusive wallpapers, exclusive medals, and exclusive T-shirts prepared for Lemons, waiting for you to unlock. What are you waiting for? Get it on Kugou Music! When mentioning Zhang Yunlei, many people will think of his wonderful cross talk performance. In fact, he is a combination of tradition and trend, strength and flow. Now he is not only a cross talk actor, but also a singer who sings all kinds of little songs. At the beginning of 2018, with his clear voice and solid singing skills, Zhang Yunlei quickly became popular all over the country with a cover of “Exploring the Qingshuihe” and attracted countless fans. Many people thought he was a “singer who was delayed by cross talk”. But in fact, anyone who knows Zhang Yunlei knows that he has always had a musical dream. In 2019, he released his first solo single “Yuzhen” on Kugou Music. He used his sincere voice to tell the public the ordinary life stories in old Beijing, allowing the audience to feel the true meaning he conveyed through music. The perfect human relationship. See also Electric car revolution, integrated sidewalk charging arrives In 2020, he released his new EP “Caring” on Kugou, with 3 singles of different styles “Caring”, “Love Someone”, and “Cheers”, which hit people’s hearts directly. And once the EP was launched on Kugou Music, it quickly achieved double gold record certification, setting off a unique “Zhang-style music wave” on the music platform. Today, “Crossover Singer” Zhang Yunlei is back again! In his first concert, he will give back to every music fan with more pure and sincere works. In addition, as a fan favorite, he also prepared surprise “welfare” for fans in Kugou Music. This concert will not only be performed offline, but will also be broadcast live simultaneously on the Kugou music platform. At the same time, Zhang Yunlei and Kugou have prepared 4 online movie viewing tickets for fans and friends, as well as exclusive concert T-shirts, exclusive wallpapers and other peripheral gifts. In addition, fans and friends, you can also participate in the activity of “Showing Kugou Concert Ticket Stubs” on Kugou Music’s official Xiaohongshu account to win Zhang Yunlei’s autographed photo activity, as well as the “Fat Wang Sugar Machine” launched by Kugou Music’s official Weibo Activity. Who will get Zhang Yunlei’s autographed photo? Will you be the lucky one? Hurry up to Kugou to get online movie tickets and get good luck! At 19:30 on May 27th, lock on Kugou Music TMElive together, and light up the most beautiful green sea with a group of fans.

When mentioning Zhang Yunlei, many people will think of his wonderful cross talk performance. In fact, he is a combination of tradition and trend, strength and flow. Now he is not only a cross talk actor, but also a singer who sings all kinds of little songs. At the beginning of 2018, with his clear voice and solid singing skills, Zhang Yunlei quickly became popular all over the country with a cover of “Exploring the Qingshuihe” and attracted countless fans. Many people thought he was a “singer who was delayed by cross talk”.

But in fact, anyone who knows Zhang Yunlei knows that he has always had a musical dream. In 2019, he released his first solo single “Yuzhen” on Kugou Music. He used his sincere voice to tell the public the ordinary life stories in old Beijing, allowing the audience to feel the true meaning he conveyed through music. The perfect human relationship.

In 2020, he released his new EP “Caring” on Kugou, with 3 singles of different styles “Caring”, “Love Someone”, and “Cheers”, which hit people’s hearts directly. And once the EP was launched on Kugou Music, it quickly achieved double gold record certification, setting off a unique “Zhang-style music wave” on the music platform.

Today, “Crossover Singer” Zhang Yunlei is back again! In his first concert, he will give back to every music fan with more pure and sincere works. In addition, as a fan favorite, he also prepared surprise “welfare” for fans in Kugou Music.

This concert will not only be performed offline, but will also be broadcast live simultaneously on the Kugou music platform. At the same time, Zhang Yunlei and Kugou have prepared 4 online movie viewing tickets for fans and friends, as well as exclusive concert T-shirts, exclusive wallpapers and other peripheral gifts. In addition, fans and friends, you can also participate in the activity of “Showing Kugou Concert Ticket Stubs” on Kugou Music’s official Xiaohongshu account to win Zhang Yunlei’s autographed photo activity, as well as the “Fat Wang Sugar Machine” launched by Kugou Music’s official Weibo Activity. Who will get Zhang Yunlei’s autographed photo? Will you be the lucky one? Hurry up to Kugou to get online movie tickets and get good luck!

