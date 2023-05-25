Today’s recommendation: Premier League Manchester United VS Chelsea; World Youth Championship Uruguay U20 VS England U20_Competition_vs._Gaton

Original title: Today’s recommendation: Premier League Manchester United VS Chelsea; World Youth Championship Uruguay U20 VS England U20

Of the three games recommended to everyone yesterday, two hits were made. Only Djurgardens was surprisingly cold in the match against Hegen. Djurgardens, who had lost three games in a row, won the game in one go. It can be said that the surprise was far beyond expectations expected. Today I will bring you the analysis of Manchester United vs Chelsea in the Premier League.

Manchester United currently leads Liverpool by 3 points in one less game. As long as they do not suffer a two-game losing streak in the last two games, they can lock in the top four. The situation for the fourth is very optimistic. However, it is definitely not Ten Hag’s style to take risks and survive. Manchester United said that they must strive to win every game in the next game and will not leave any chance for Liverpool.

Chelsea, who have no desires and desires, played consecutive games against Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United, and Newcastle in the final stage. They had expected the Blues to become a spoiler or even a cold-faced judge in the Premier League championship and the four major battles. However, Chelsea faced two major title rivals. It is disappointing that both have handed over three points. Such a Chelsea may not be able to defeat a strong enemy.

field expectations Manchester United only needs to score one more point to completely shake off Liverpool and lock in the top four. Whether it is due to the Champions League qualification or the shame that the double red will be slaughtered by seven goals, this battle is related to the success or failure of Manchester United’s season, and there is no room for failure. However, Chelsea have been sinking for a long time this season and have no desires. In recent years, there is no hostile relationship with Manchester United. The two sides have shaken hands five times in a row. See also World Snooker Championship: Si Jiahui becomes the youngest top eight player in the World Championship in the past 25 years-Sports-中工网 This game is optimistic about Manchester United, which has better fighting spirit, morale, and injury situation. They will win a small victory over Chelsea at home. The geniuses of the Three Lions get together, can Uruguay withstand it in the post-Soviet era? Today’s recommendation: World Youth Championship Uruguay U20 VS England U20 Competition time: 02:00, May 26 Of the three games recommended to everyone yesterday, two hits were made. Only Djurgardens was surprisingly cold in the match against Hegen. Djurgardens, who had lost three games in a row, won the game in one go. It can be said that the surprise was far beyond expectations expected. Today I will bring you the analysis of Uruguay U20 against England U20 in the World Youth Championship. Recent situation of the two teams Uruguay’s U20 has played steadily in recent years. They have won eight of the last ten games, and lost only one time to the strong enemy Brazil. The last three friendly matches have won three consecutive victories, but opponents such as Honduras U20 and Iraq U20 are difficult to talk about. Only Uzbekistan U20 can be considered a qualified opponent. England U20 has won seven of the last ten games. It has not lost since losing to Poland U20 and Portugal U20 one and a half years ago. Among them, it has won twice against Germany U20 and tied with the mighty France U20. It has eight consecutive games Scoring goals every game, as a youth level, he played steadily and well. Recent situation of the two teams See also Rugby. It is an Italy for export: the return of Polledri, Garbisi center, Parisse eterno Uruguay U20 and England U20 have their own strengths and weaknesses. The South American youth team focuses on actual combat and training through games, and has rich on-the-spot experience. European football emphasizes training, and the tactical understanding is in-depth and the team is more integrated. Both teams have performed well in recent years, but due to regional differences, England has more opportunities to face top teams, while Uruguay has not encountered many high-level opponents. So even though Uruguay U20’s average offensive and defensive statistics are better, England U20 still has a slight advantage. This game is optimistic that England U20 is at least unbeaten, and even hopes to win Uruguay U20 with zero seals.Return to Sohu to see more

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

