the VIDEO of the disturbing discovery in the house

What to do when you find yourself with a decent sized alligator roaming free in the garden? In this video a very do-it-yourself but effective solution

In some areas of the planet come across specimens of wildlife it’s easier than anywhere else. This is a fact and, for example, those who happen to live close to know it well woods or marshy areas. But if in our country the biggest problem is that which concerns a close encounter perhaps with a wolf or a wild boar, in other parts of the world what can be found in a garden has long rows of teeth and scale armor, as well as looking like it’s from the Jurassic era.

The video is making the rounds on the net and has been collected in a place in the world where human beings try to coexist even with alligators: the American state of Florida. A place where perhaps the forced coexistence with these creatures sharpens the ingenuity of the residents as demonstrated by the images.

Alligator in the garden, a DIY trap

The video was recorded in the Orange County, Florida area, and the two protagonists are a young alligator a little over five feet long man in slippers and shorts. The animal was practically perfect camouflaged under a flower bed but was obviously a danger to the residents. Residents who also live near one of the many swampy areas of the US state and they probably deal with these creatures very often.

The man in shorts and T-shirt didn’t bother though and decided to resolve the issue by yourselfunder the eyes and with the incitement of the large audience that had obviously gathered at the moment when word had spread that there was a loose alligator in a garden. The video immortalized the moment in which the man, armed with a giant plastic waste bin, confronted the animal.

Catch and release

The human protagonist of the video has tipped the bin so that you can use it just like a gigantic one trap into which, slowly and with a measured step, he forced the alligator. Finding himself a short distance from a pond, the man, while the crowd applauded and cheered him, then slowly carried the bin with the alligator inside towards the pond and then overturned it again, walking away at a safe distance. The animal, evidently a little disoriented by the journey in the dark, didn’t seem convinced of wanting to go out but the man then approached again and removed the bin, making the alligator slip away and disappear among the aquatic plants.