Glimpses on the Italian theory of architectural design – call for paper

The scientific journal DROMOS – born in 2010 and dedicated to the research of architectural design and drawing in order to narrate the centrality of architectural composition between theory and application – is looking for contributions for its X number.

For this publication, the promoters have in mind a dossier that focuses on the relationships between theory and practice within the project. It will therefore be about a theoretical-operational compendium that can give short tips and tricks of the trade to contemporary and future readersso that the theory is seen beyond the mere abstract tool, i.e. as a suggestion to be appealed to in order to overcome those difficulties that the daily practice of design reserves.

How to participate

Participation in the call is open to national and international architecture scholars and is structured in two phases:

in the first phase (abstract proposal) an abstract of 500 characters including spaces and a maximum of three high resolution images (300 dpi) with a base of 30 cm is required.

the second phase, reserved for selected authors, will have to send the full paper of 5000 characters including spaces via email, complete with abstract of 500 characters, 5 keywords, bibliography and a maximum of three high resolution images (300 dpi) with a 30 cm base .

The abstract must be sent no later than 18 June 2023 using the appropriate form online.

the selected authors must send the full paper in Italian and English and the royalty-free images by 16 July 2023.

Announcement and information

