Open call to assign ethnic community radio stations

• Between July 24 and August 22, indigenous, black, Afro-Colombian, Raizal and Palenquera communities, and Rom will be able to participate in the call for the viability of licenses for the ethnic community radio broadcasting service.

• In total, 202 channels are offered in all the departments of the country.

From July 24 to August 22, ethnic communities may present their proposals to participate in the call for ethnic community radio stations.

The process contemplates the offer of 202 channels for the same number of municipalities, of the 32 departments of the country. The call is divided into three groups: indigenous communities, for whom there are 87 channels; Black, Afro-Colombian, Raizal and Palenquera communities with 110 channels, and Rom communities with five channels.

Requirements

Interested parties must meet the following requirements:

– Be a Colombian ethnic community with legal status duly recognized by the Ministry of the Interior or the entity that replaces it.

– Have domicile in the municipality or non-municipalized area for which the Ethnic Community Sonora Public Broadcasting Service is intended to be provided.

– Not be involved in a cause of disability, incompatibility or prohibition of constitutional or legal order.

And they must present the following documents:

– Letter of presentation of the proposal in the established format.

– Accreditation of recognition by the Ministry of the Interior or competent authority. In the case of black communities that constitute a Community Council, they must attach the registration and certification certificate issued by the municipal mayor and for Associations or organizations, the registration certificate and certificate of existence and legal representation.

– Identification document of the legal representative or proxy.

– Presentation of the proposal.

– Copy of the Single Tax Registry (RUT) of the ethnic community

– Certificates of tax records from the Comptroller General of the Republic, records from the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation and certificate of judicial records and consultation of corrective measures.

Interested parties can consult the final terms and conditions of the call at www.mintic.gov.co/micrositios/asignacionemisorascomunitariasetnicas2023 and send their proposals to radioetnica2023@mintic.gov.co

