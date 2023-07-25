Home » Open call to assign ethnic community radio stations
News

Open call to assign ethnic community radio stations

by admin
Open call to assign ethnic community radio stations

• Between July 24 and August 22, indigenous, black, Afro-Colombian, Raizal and Palenquera communities, and Rom will be able to participate in the call for the viability of licenses for the ethnic community radio broadcasting service.

• In total, 202 channels are offered in all the departments of the country.

From July 24 to August 22, ethnic communities may present their proposals to participate in the call for ethnic community radio stations.

The process contemplates the offer of 202 channels for the same number of municipalities, of the 32 departments of the country. The call is divided into three groups: indigenous communities, for whom there are 87 channels; Black, Afro-Colombian, Raizal and Palenquera communities with 110 channels, and Rom communities with five channels.

Requirements

Interested parties must meet the following requirements:

– Be a Colombian ethnic community with legal status duly recognized by the Ministry of the Interior or the entity that replaces it.

– Have domicile in the municipality or non-municipalized area for which the Ethnic Community Sonora Public Broadcasting Service is intended to be provided.

– Not be involved in a cause of disability, incompatibility or prohibition of constitutional or legal order.

And they must present the following documents:

– Letter of presentation of the proposal in the established format.

– Accreditation of recognition by the Ministry of the Interior or competent authority. In the case of black communities that constitute a Community Council, they must attach the registration and certification certificate issued by the municipal mayor and for Associations or organizations, the registration certificate and certificate of existence and legal representation.

– Identification document of the legal representative or proxy.

See also  Cremona, revolt in prison and cells on fire for a psychotropic drug: 80 prisoners transferred

– Presentation of the proposal.

– Copy of the Single Tax Registry (RUT) of the ethnic community

– Certificates of tax records from the Comptroller General of the Republic, records from the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation and certificate of judicial records and consultation of corrective measures.

Interested parties can consult the final terms and conditions of the call at www.mintic.gov.co/micrositios/asignacionemisorascomunitariasetnicas2023 and send their proposals to radioetnica2023@mintic.gov.co

You may also like

Reform of the national youth games – physical...

Nelli Differt reached the furthest of the Estonians...

Twitter has a new domain and logo

Xi Jinping Emphasizes the Importance of Strengthening Military...

Chemnitz University of Technology among the top 10...

The Fire Department attends a fire in a...

Florida Supreme Court Issues Public Rebuke of Judge’s...

Dangerous repeat offenders who committed thefts in Casanare...

STOCK FOCUS: Hellofresh soars to the top of...

Musk reveals the new name of the tweets...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy