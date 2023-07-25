Home » [Fototifo] Bologna-Palermo, friendly 2023/24 | Sports People
First season trips useful more than anything else to put minutes in the legs and oxygen in the lungs of the players. The pre-season is also that moment of the year in which football dreams are most vivid and driven by curiosity and hope, instead both fans already show themselves in championship form. Let’s see them again in some shots of our correspondent.

Rovereto (TN), “Quercia” stadium
Saturday 22 July 2023, 6 pm
Friendly meeting
Bologna-Palermo 2-2

Photo by Luigi Bisio

