He shows unique productivity, at the end of the season he sprinkles the opponents with volleys of goals, during five games of the superstructure, the striker of football Slavia Václav Jurečka scored twelve goals. He added four in the last game of the season against Slovácko (4:0). “If he had headed from half-time, it would have been a goal,” coach Jindřich Trpišovský said of the important player of the team. “But it’s a reward for the work he does,” he added immediately.

