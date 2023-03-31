CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

40-40 Double foul by Alcaraz.

A-40 Winning serve by the Spaniard, who makes himself heard with a scream.

40-40 Deep backhand response from Sinner, Alcaraz’s forehand on the net. You have to stay there with your head point to point.

40-30 Serve & volley from Alcaraz, who proves to be at ease at the net.

30-30 Short ball from Alcaraz, Sinner gets there very well, then misses a very comfortable smash. Here, these are the frivolities to be avoided like the plague.

15-30 Sinner’s shocking defense on the line! Alcaraz did not expect it and is still rightly wrong. The Spaniard is getting nervous, but what did he expect, a defeatist attitude like Fritz’s?

15-15 Sinner commands from the bottom and closes with a valuable right along the line.

15-0 Winning service of the Spaniard.

4-1 Very good Sinner, who attacks with a backhand and forces Alcaraz to block the forehand. Very important to have kept the joke.

40-30 Ace in the center.

30-30 Winning serve by the Italian above 200 km/h.

15-30 Alcaraz earns the point with a backhand along the line which leads Sinner to sink the defensive forehand into the net.

15-15 Double foul by Sinner.

15-0 Alcaraz tries to push, but Sinner holds well from the bottom and the Spaniard is still the first to make a mistake by right.

3-1 BREAK OF SINNER! Alcaraz hits the tape, Sinner punishes him with a winning cross forehand!

30-40 Service to the body of Alcaraz, which then closes with a cross right.

15-40 Right on Sinner’s line, leads Alcaraz to the error of law.

15-30 Too bad, Sinner misses an important cross backhand. He was commanding the exchange.

0-30 Very deep answer from Sinner, Alcaraz is wrong by right.

0-15 Double foul by the Iberian.

Sinner must remain attached to the score and gradually undermine the certainties of the Spaniard.

2-1 Ace in the center of Sinner, who is not intimidated in the least.

40-15 Absurd winning response along the Alcaraz backhand line, it was three meters off the field.

40-0 Non-resolving volley by Sinner, who then closes with the smash. He risked.

30-0 Winning service in the center of Sinner.

15-0 Alcaraz’s response is long.

1-1 Sinner’s backhand response is long by a whisker.

40-15 Alcaraz responds with an incisive backhand along the line, Sinner fails to recover.

30-15 This time Sinner scores with a backhand along the line.

30-0 Great response from Sinner, but Alcaraz doesn’t flinch and then closes with a cross-right winner.

15-0 Sinner looks for a backhand along the line, but ends up just in the corridor.

1-0 Along the backhand of Alcaraz. Sinner served 90% first in the opening game and, nevertheless, it was not easy to keep the serve. But it is important to have done it!

Sinner’s A-40 Ace outside.

40-40 Alcaraz pushes from the bottom and forces Sinner first on the defensive and then to sink the forehand into the net.

A-40 Service and winning forehand by Sinner, the desperate defense of the Spaniard fails.

40-40 Sinner’s right in the corridor, already in the third free.

40-30 Winning service from the blue.

30-30 This time Sinner’s right out of service is long.

30-15 Alcaraz’s profound response, Sinner’s right on the net, who found the ball at his feet.

30-0 Sinner commands from the service and closes with a smash.

15-0 Immediately a long exchange, along the backhand of Alcaraz.

1.11 The game begins with Jannik Sinner batting.

1.08 Alcaraz is the reigning champion in Miami. Sinner was a finalist in this tournament in 2021.

1.05 The warm-up phase begins.

1.05 Alcaraz wins the toss and decides to receive first.

1.03 Jannik Sinner is the first to take the field, followed shortly after by Alcaraz.

1.03 Alcaraz, if he loses to Sinner, will no longer be No. 1 in the world in the ATP ranking: Novak Djokovic would be back in front.

1.02 In case of victory, Sinner would remain n.9 in the ATP ranking, but would surpass Tsitsipas in the Race, becoming n.4.

1.00 Sinner will certainly have to avoid the submissive and compliant attitude shown yesterday by Taylor Fritz: the American seemed to take the field already defeated.

0.59 The approach and willingness to fight on every single point will be the keys to this match. In our opinion, Sinner always starts 50-50 against Alcaraz: on the other hand, the precedents say so, always decided by a point or by some decisive episode.

0.56 Whatever happens, Sinner is sure to close the week as No. 9 in the ATP ranking (best ranking equaled) and No. 5 in the Race to Turin.

0.53 There are five precedents between Sinner and Alcaraz in the ATP circuit: 3 successes for the Spanish, 2 for the Italian. Are you betting on 3-3 or 4-2 tonight?

00.50 The chair judge is already on the field. The evening session will start in 10 minutes.

00.45 Good night everyone, and welcome to the LIVE LIVE of the semifinal of the Masters 1000 in Miami, the second of the ATP season, between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. The night at Hard Rock Stadium welcomes the two men of the future who are already present in tennis two weeks after the last one.

23.55 In the first men’s semifinal Daniil Medvedev beat Karen Khachanov 7-6 (5) 3-6 6-3 in the Russian derby, while in the second women’s semifinal the Czech Petra Kvitova eliminated the Romanian Sorana Cirstea 7-5 6-4 . So the match between Sinner and Alcaraz will start at 1.00, unless the weather freaks out.

The two players didn’t struggle to reach the semifinals, having lost no sets. The Murciano, in particular, left 20 games on the street against the 23 of the South Tyrolean, who for his part has never conceded more than four in a single set to each opponent faced (Alcaraz a tie-break, with the Serbian Dusan Lajovichad to play it).

This is the sixth ATP-level match between the two, or seventh considering the previous Challenger that the head-to-head officials stubbornly refuse to consider. Just two weeks ago, in Indian Wells, Alcaraz won 7-6(4) 6-3, going on to win the tournament in the final against the Russian Daniil Medvedev, semi-finalist here too (and also, it must be said, with considerable luck at the draw level).

For Sinner there is immediately the opportunity to recover what has not arrived on Californian soil, in an attempt to prevent his opponent from the Sunshine Double. The setting will be different this time: evening session and above all an extra day of rest for Jannik, given that the Spaniard played tonight against the American Taylor Fritz due to the tantrums of the rain and, if you like, an organization that has chosen to stick to television issues, although two out of three sets are used to playing on consecutive days.

The match between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will start at 1:00 in the night between Friday March 31st and Saturday April 1st. Have fun with the LIVE LIVE of OA Sport!

