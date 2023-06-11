“There’s a man with a knife on the train.” Three injured on the La Spezia-Como train

Milan, 11 June 2023 – The report came shortly after 9 pm: “There is a person with a knife on the train“. The alarm went off on board the convoy departed from La Spezia and headed for Como.

At the Rogoredo station, the agents of Polfer and three patrols of the General Prevention Office of the Police Headquarters boarded: according to the first information, yet to be confirmed, the policemen would have arrested a nineteen-year-old Italian.

Three people rescued fortunately minor injuries and, it seems, for futile reasons: the Areu health care intervention code, initially yellow, was declassified as the minutes went by to green, the lowest in terms of seriousness of the reported consequences.

A nineteen year old of Tunisian origin was transported to Humanitas in green code for a wound to the right forearm; a forty-six Italian he was lightly wounded in the eyebrow; a fifty-five Italian, hit in the head in a minor way, he was transported to San Paolo, accompanied by ambulance by his wife of the same age.

Investigations are still ongoing for accurately reconstruct the dynamics and ascertain the boy’s responsibilities blocked by agents. The investigations are entrusted to the investigators of the railway police. The train remained stationary on the platform for more than an hour and left for Como just before 11pm.