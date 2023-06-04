These 2 ingredients together will come in very handy at home: here’s why

There are two useful ingredients at home to use every day: what are they? The word to the DIY experts.

There are two useful ingredients in the house, which can do something amazing when mixed together. The DIY and wellness experts have revealed their secret, mixing these three essential ingredients for the good of your body and beyond. What needs to be done? Here they are methods and ingredients to choosealways keeping them close at hand.

What are the two useful ingredients in the house?

There are gods useful ingredients in the house that you should always have on hand. Let’s talk about banana peels, lemon and cinnamon. They are three natural ingredients that can perform an action against insomnia or to lose weight, also fighting bad blood circulation.

The infusion based on banana, cinnamon and lemon is a natural remedy famous in antiquity and with a delicious taste. A double action that helps you fall asleep, digest and get rid of excess fat.

Il weight disorder it is caused by an incorrect lifestyle, nowadays – unfortunately – common. Regular meals are not eaten and in most cases they are ready-made or fatty. As a result, insomnia takes its toll on unable to rest at night due to troubles and irritability. Two manifestations that inexorably lead to a lack of concentration during the day with increased hunger and even tiredness.

It is therefore recommended to try to adopt a healthy lifestyle, improve one’s diet and at least rest 6/8 hours a night.

What is the infusion of banana, lemon and cinnamon for?

How do you prepare theinfused with banana peelslemon and cinnamon?

They are cut into small pieces 4 ripe lemons and 1 banana peel. The ingredients are then placed in a pan with water, adding a cinnamon stick to give a mix of indispensable flavours. Boil and then keep for 24 hours so that all the ingredients can meet.

Il next day filter the content and drink this infusion, to defeat insomnia and help improve circulation by burning off extra pounds.

This is a recipe revealed by industry professionals through some video tutorials, which teach how to prepare the drink. However, it is always good to ask your trusted doctor for advice and consider this recipe as an infusion, an aid for sleep and digest. In case of intolerance to one of the ingredients, avoid taking.

The banana peels play an essential role for well-being, rich in vitamins and mineral salts with very little fat. Its properties are sedative, it helps regulate blood pressure and it is a natural sedative.

Lemon is a disinfectant, antibacterial and natural fat burner which helps to defeat water retention by stimulating the body to its natural regularity. Cinnamon is an active concentrate of proteins and fibres, with sedative properties and a scent recognized all over the world.

