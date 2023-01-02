Recent research has found that the risk of developing dementia and Alzheimer’s is higher in patients with intestinal disorders, such as colitis or gastritis.

The more we learn aboutgut-brain axisthe more we realize how essential it is to overall well-being.

A recent research published in the journal Communications Biology found that there is a link between at least five specific intestinal conditions and Alzheimer’s disease.

It has long been suspected that Alzheimer’s and the gut might have a particular connection, but until this research, the relationship between the disease and gut disorders has been misunderstood.

To dig into this suspicious link, researchers from the Edith Cowan University in Australia analyzed genetic data from existing research on Alzheimer’s and bowel disorders, completing a large-scale analysis of more than 400,000 people.

Their findings suggest that people with intestinal disorders may be at increased risk of developing the disease and, furthermore, that people with Alzheimer’s disease and intestinal disorders appear to share certain genes.

The five specific intestinal disorders linked to Alzheimer’s I am:

gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) peptic ulcer (PUD) in gastritis-duodenitis irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) diverticulosis.

While these findings don’t necessarily indicate that gut disorders cause Alzheimer’s, or vice versa, they do reinforce the importance of taking care of your gut for whole-body health.

How to take care of intestinal health? First, it’s good to eat a diet rich in nutrients for the intestines, and avoid triggers that could damage the microbiome.

Getting lots of aerobic exercise has also been found to increase the range of bacteria in the digestive tract, and contribute to overall microbial diversity.

Another great way to increase the biodiversity in your biome is to take a high-quality probiotic supplement, as it is full of beneficial bacteria that can improve microbial balance and gut health.

Source: Communications Biology

