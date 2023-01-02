[New Tang Dynasty, Beijing time, January 02, 2023]On the first day of the new year in 2023, the Theater am Potsdamer Platz in Berlin, Germany welcomed the fifth performance of Shen Yun Global Art Troupe this season. Award-winning lighting engineer Thomas Schellenberger and former professional dancer Anastasia Morenko came here admiringly, and they all praised Shen Yun as a top art.

Thomas Schellenberger: “I free myself to watch the show, because I work with theater every day. I see that (Shen Yun) has a completely unique technology in terms of (3-D dynamic) screens, where (the dancers) can jump into the animation In the midst of it, I can jump out again, and the performance makes me feel relaxed physically and mentally. This performance is definitely worth enjoying.”

Thomas Schellenberger is a lighting engineer and director of the lighting department of the Potsdam Theater. He often acts as a lighting designer and planner for various large-scale events, and is responsible for lighting the entire palace of the Sanssouci Music Festival in Germany. In 2005, he won the Potsdam Theater Annual Drama Contribution Award.

Anastasia Morenko: “This is the highest dance art I have ever seen. Although the Marian Theater in St. Petersburg also has very good dancers, I came here to watch the dance of Shen Yun.”

Anastasia Morenko was previously a professional dancer from Ukraine and performed on stage in several German cities.

Anastasia Morenko: “I thought it was a super fascinating show, I took a lot of notes. The dancers are really fascinating. Those skills, the dance moves from one pose to another, I can’t describe it, everyone should Experience it for yourself.

“I saw the facial expressions of each actor. They were very involved in the story of the little dance drama they performed. They hoped to show the audience and let the audience understand the emotions of the characters. I saw how they used their body movements to express emotions. Really Excellent.”

Thomas Schellenberger: “When I watched the performance, I often wondered, maybe this is recorded music? Because (the symphony orchestra and the dancers) cooperate so well. The level is simply hard to come by.”

New Tang Dynasty TV reporter Alexander and Jun Zhuo reported from Berlin, Germany