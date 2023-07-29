2023/7/29 – The team is reunited. Oaks & Jabs bring you some bangers bruh, bangers. It may get a bit intense so make sure you stretch beforehand

Show notes
The team is reunited. Oaks & Jabs bring you some bangers bruh, bangers. It may get a bit intense so make sure you stretch beforehand. Oaks would like to officially apologise for doing an episode without Jabs. Well not really. It’s good to be back together for the banter though, check it out.
Playlist:
Talk About God by Jkzn & Young C
Name Above All by Cephas ft. D-MAUB & J Carter
God Bless The Real by Stefanotto
Burg Slang by Beanies & Snapbacks (Soy Is Real & Knaladeus) ft. J.Solo & Dj Sureshot
Work Real Hard by JohnO & Swoope ft. Jackie Hill Perry
Win When by Mars ILL
For The Culture by Procyse & INTELLECT ft. TC
NORF by Tee-Wyla ft. AABLE, Q-FLO & PRODI DA PRODIGAL
Run To You by C4 Crotona ft. Jay Collins & Cephas
Don’t Eat Crow by A.I. The Anomaly
Python by H.U.R.T. ft. A.I. The Anomaly
Misconceptions by Lecrae ft. nobigdyl, A.I. The Anomaly & Jon Keith
Child Proof by Jkzn & Young C
Fly Away by Phathom ft. Datin, Dillon Chase, Ambassador & J. Rice
Vote on the playlist at www.definitionradio.com/show/859
Leave your requests/shout-outs on our socials
www.facebook.com/DefinitionRadio
www.instagram.com/DefinitionHH
www.twitter.com/DefinitionHH
www.krosswerdz.com
Hosts
Guests