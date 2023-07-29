2023/7/29 – The team is reunited. Oaks & Jabs bring you some bangers bruh, bangers. It may get a bit intense so make sure you stretch beforehand

Show notes

The team is reunited. Oaks & Jabs bring you some bangers bruh, bangers. It may get a bit intense so make sure you stretch beforehand. Oaks would like to officially apologise for doing an episode without Jabs. Well not really. It’s good to be back together for the banter though, check it out.

Playlist:

Talk About God by Jkzn & Young C

Name Above All by Cephas ft. D-MAUB & J Carter

God Bless The Real by Stefanotto

Burg Slang by Beanies & Snapbacks (Soy Is Real & Knaladeus) ft. J.Solo & Dj Sureshot

Work Real Hard by JohnO & Swoope ft. Jackie Hill Perry

Win When by Mars ILL

For The Culture by Procyse & INTELLECT ft. TC

NORF by Tee-Wyla ft. AABLE, Q-FLO & PRODI DA PRODIGAL

Run To You by C4 Crotona ft. Jay Collins & Cephas

Don’t Eat Crow by A.I. The Anomaly

Python by H.U.R.T. ft. A.I. The Anomaly

Misconceptions by Lecrae ft. nobigdyl, A.I. The Anomaly & Jon Keith

Child Proof by Jkzn & Young C

Fly Away by Phathom ft. Datin, Dillon Chase, Ambassador & J. Rice

Vote on the playlist at www.definitionradio.com/show/859

Leave your requests/shout-outs on our socials

www.facebook.com/DefinitionRadio

www.instagram.com/DefinitionHH

www.twitter.com/DefinitionHH

www.krosswerdz.com

