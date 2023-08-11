Apple Photos glitch resolved: Which services were affected?

Problem with Screen Time, Photos, Game Center, Sign in with Apple, Walkie-Talkie, iCloud Drive, iCloud Reminders, iCloud Calendar, iCloud Contacts, iCloud Mail, iCloud Notes, iCloud Personal Relay, iCloud Account and Sign-in, iCloud Backup , iCloud Bookmarks and Tabs, iCloud Keychain, iCloud Storage Upgrades, iCloud Web Apps (iCloud.com), iMessage, iWork for iCloud or iWork Collaboration has just been confirmed by Apple and the issue has been marked as resolved. Find out more about the impact of the disruption here.

It’s always annoying when a service you want to use doesn’t work. To find out what the problem is and if Apple If you are having difficulties yourself, official reports are very helpful. Apple monitors its services to disturbances, which affect either some or all users of a service, to be able to act immediately. Our message is intended to keep you informed of the issues and the potential impact. Several Apple services were affected by the disruption. Apple has now announced that it has fixed the problem.

Screen Time, Photos, Game Center, Sign in with Apple, Walkie-Talkie, iCloud Drive, iCloud Reminders, iCloud Calendar, iCloud Contacts, iCloud Mail, iCloud Notes, iCloud Personal Relay, iCloud Account and Sign-in, iCloud Backup, iCloud Bookmarks and Tabs, iCloud Keychain, iCloud Storage Upgrades, iCloud Web Apps (iCloud.com), iMessage, iWork for iCloud, and iWork Collaboration Reported anomaly! details of the issue

The company states August 8th, 2023, 7:30 p.m. as the beginning of the disruption. Apple Services Outage Screen Time, Photos, Game Center, Sign in with Apple, Walkie-Talkie, iCloud Drive, iCloud Reminders, iCloud Calendar, iCloud Contacts, iCloud Mail, iCloud Notes, iCloud Personal Relay, iCloud Account and Sign-in, iCloud Backup, iCloud Bookmarks and Tabs, iCloud Keychain, iCloud Storage Upgrades, iCloud Web Apps (iCloud.com), iMessage, iWork for iCloud and iWork Collaboration are now fixed and as of 08/08/2023 , 8:40 p.m. everything should run without errors again. Apple announced the disruption on August 11, 2023, 2:37 a.m. A total of 21 services were affected by the disruption. The disruption lasted 1.2 hours.

The impact of the disruption on users of Screen Time, Photos, Game Center, Sign in with Apple, Walkie-Talkie, iCloud Drive, iCloud Reminders, iCloud Calendar, iCloud Contacts, iCloud Mail, iCloud Notes, iCloud Personal Relay, iCloud Account, and Sign-in, iCloud backup, iCloud bookmarks and tabs, iCloud keychain, iCloud storage upgrades, iCloud web apps (iCloud.com), iMessage, iWork for iCloud, and iWork collaboration are described below according to Apple listed:

“Users encountered a problem with this service. Some users were affected.”

Who Helps with Apple Troubles?

Is another service unavailable to you or not working properly? It is always possible that you have discovered an unreported fault or need further assistance. On the Apple support page you can contact Apple support staff. You can also find answers, manuals, and in-depth technical articles on other service-related matters.

What can I do with photos?

Photos is a comprehensive solution to manage your photo library. With it you can organize, manage and share photos and videos on your Apple device. Photos lets you search and organize your image collections by events, places, and people. You can also create albums to group specific photos and videos together for easy reference. In addition, the service offers functions for editing and enhancing images, such as: B. adjusting exposure, colors and filters. You can also create collages, slideshows, and reminders to present your experiences in creative ways.

