Here are the indications from the experts on the correct amount of coffee to drink during the day in order not to run into health problems. How many cups are allowed?

Il coffee it is one of the symbols of Italy. At home or at the bar, it is certainly the most widespread drink and it is consumed very widely.

Among experts there has always been a deep debate about quantity of coffee and therefore of caffeine which should be assumed during the day in order not to create damage to health in general and in particular to the cardiovascular system.

Often several cups are drunk starting from early in the morning until the evening. But what is the right amount?

The researchers of theUniversity of South Australia in a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition examined the dietary patterns and medical records of almost 350,000 participants aged between 37 and 73 with the specific aim of analyzing the relationship between habitual coffee consumption and risk of cardiovascular disease.

The study found that people who drank six or more cups of coffee a day were 22% more likely to develop cardiovascular disease than those who drank much less, i.e. 2 or at most 3.

To cause heart problems caused byhypertension is caffeine when taken in large quantities as an overdose.

The limit of 3 cups of coffee a day

It was therefore found, through the observation that emerged from the studies that to maintain a healthy heart and blood pressure in the right levels coffee consumption should be limited to less than 6 cups a day, agreeing that 3 is the maximum number preferable.

Caffeine causes blood pressure to rise, and some researchers say it can block a hormone that helps keep arteries widened.

Others believe that the cause is that caffeine causes the adrenal glands to release more adrenaline leading to increased blood pressure.

Even if the effects vary from person to person, it is still advisable not to risk it and follow the indications and advice of the experts. On the other hand a moderate consumption it is always the right rule regarding any food or drink.