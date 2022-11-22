Home News Monopoli, 13-year-old suicide in the bathroom of the house: “She had been excluded from the group chat of friends”
News

Monopoli, 13-year-old suicide in the bathroom of the house: “She had been excluded from the group chat of friends”

by admin
Monopoli, 13-year-old suicide in the bathroom of the house: “She had been excluded from the group chat of friends”

She would have been excluded from a group chat on WhatsApp and also from a night out. It is one of the elements that emerged after the analysis of the smartphone of the thirteen year old who took her own life in her house in Monopoli in the late afternoon of Sunday 20 November. The girl, alone in her home, had been found in the bathroom by her mother on her return home after a few hours.

The

See also  First report | The video meeting between the heads of state of China and Russia points out the direction for the long-term development of bilateral relations-Xinhua

You may also like

He died twenty months after the accident after...

Fvg businesses are holding on and preparing for...

School in Belluno, Christmas gift for Ata teacher...

Former communist and son of the people: will...

Farewell to Mario Manassero, former newsagent and sportsman

Pd primary candidates, Prodi: “I won’t support anyone”

The CCP sets the tone of “clearing and...

Bad weather, red alert in Abruzzo and Sardinia,...

Yueyang City Tourism Development Promotion Association held the...

Electrolux will continue to invest in Italy, but...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy