TORINO

The series of negative results for Ferro Volleyball Chivasso has no end. The Chivassesi also come out defeated from the field of Don Bosco Crocetta with the final result of 70-65.

A difficult stop to digest, because it came after a match conducted for 37′ on one of the most difficult fields in Piedmont, against a formation made up of players of absolute value.

Players like Ceccarelli who dominated the scene in the last 10′ of the game, took his team by the hand, took on and scored important baskets, contributing decisively to signing the 27-12 partial which allowed Crocetta to overtake on 58-60 with less than three minutes to go and to close the match on the final 70-65.

Unfortunately for the fate of Chivasso, in the last period of the game the green-and-whites did not find the technical and tactical solutions to harness the potential offensive opponent, also succumbing in the offensive midfield, in which the three-point shooting weapon jammed. the game near the basket has disappeared, going to break against the physicality of the Turin players, good at raising their defensive capacity in the topical moments of the match.

Yet for 35′ Vettori and his companions seemed to have found the right way out of the labyrinth of negative results and tests. Already in the first quarter Chivasso executes the tactical directives given in the pre-match: systematic doubling up on Ceccarelli on pick and roll plays, defensive changes on Pasqualini, rotations to fill the area, solutions that send the hosts’ attack out of range and allow you to play in attack with serenity and security. Characteristics that lead Riccardo Pagetto, Pepino, Ferro to score shots in rhythm for 9-17.

The reason for the match does not change even in the second quarter and in the first half of the third in which Chivasso also reaches +19 on 46-27.

Here begins Crocettina’s comeback: Ceccarelli sets up on his own and punishes both the man defense and the area, assisted by Pasqualini and Canepa. Crocetta raises the percentages from three points, Chivasso responds with a triple from midfield to Di Matteo’s siren in the third quarter, but in the last period the inertia definitively passes into the hands of the hosts.

After overtaking on 58-60 at -3′ from the siren and extending on 58-65, Chivasso still has the strength to get back to -3, but the triples to equalize by Ferro and Giovara don’t find the bottom of the net and so Ceccarelli’s precision to free throws sends the end credits of a film with a new bitter ending for the Chivassese colors.

roberto viasco