these citizens will no longer have to pay for it

these citizens will no longer have to pay for it

An extension of the health ticket exemption has taken place in favor of some citizens who will no longer have to pay it. Let’s find out what the conditions are.

Based on the new provisions, the number of citizens who can benefit from the health ticket exemption has been extinguished. These categories of people must have specific requirements of age, income and health.

The health ticket is a system introduced in 1982, with the aim of offering assistance to the citizens they receive care from the national health service. In this way, it is intended to offer economic support for the payment of health services that citizens receive.

There are currently several exemptions depending on specific conditions affecting certain categories of citizens. Basically, based on age, annual income and health conditions, some citizens have the possibility of receiving health care without having to bear the related costs.

Healthcare ticket exemptions currently provided

Currently there are several health ticket exemptions addressed to specific categories of citizens. The purpose of the exemption is to allow some peaks of the population to receive the health care they have need without having to bear the related expenses.

Codes have been introduced to identify the type of exemption.

With the code E01 the exemption is identified for people under 6 years of age and over 65 years of age, who belong to a family whose income per year does not exceed € 36,151.98.

Il exemption code E02on the other hand, it is applicable to the unemployed and dependent family members. As long as the family unit has a annual income of less than € 8,263.31.

Those who are holders of social pensions are entitled to exemption code E03which can also be used by dependent family members.

Finally, comes the exemption code E04 usable by holders of minimum pensions over the age of 60 and usable also for dependent family members. Then. it is necessary to have an annual income of less than € 8263.31.

