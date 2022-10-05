Other than an accident, but “fuel on the fire” after yet another quarrel between two boyfriends. The fire that last April devastated an apartment in an apartment building in via Pennacchi, near Treviso, causing the evacuation of the building, several people intoxicated and a long intervention by the fire brigade was a malicious event. Not a coincidence.

This was established by the police investigations coordinated by the Treviso Public Prosecutor’s Office and taken after the stake. “If in the immediacy of the fact a probable accidental cause was hypothesized” explains the Treviso Police Headquarters, “From the first testimonies taken in the following days, contradictions emerged with respect to what was reported by the owner of the apartment from which the fire had developed, placed that she had declared, among other things, that she was alone in the house when the fire broke out, where the neighbors had heard her discuss animatedly before the explosion.

Hence the launch of articulated investigation activities by this Mobile Squad, the results of which, supported by the technical investigations carried out by the Fire Brigade, led to the emergence of numerous and serious clues against the woman’s cohabitant, who he would have started the fire at the height of yet another quarrel, then fleeing ».

Apartment on fire in Treviso: systems out of order, about thirty evacuated

The quarrel had been hidden by the woman who, together with her partner, who fled from the apartment as soon as the fire broke out, was accompanied to the offices of the Police Headquarters where he was notified of the conclusion of the investigation issued by the local Public Prosecutor’s Office, which hypothesized against them the crimes of aggravated arson and personal aiding and abetting.