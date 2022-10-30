They managed to enter and escape with a loot of almost a thousand euros, without a trace. On the night between Saturday and Sunday, the oratory of San Biagio di Callalta was targeted by thieves. They managed to enter the structure through a fire door without damaging it. Once inside the oratory they immediately pointed to the cashier of the bar and to a safety deposit box. Taken 170 euros from the first and taken away the second, they fled. The safety deposit box contained another 800 euros.

Shortly afterwards the carabinieri intervened on the spot, but they could not help but ascertain the theft and collect elements that could allow the identification of those responsible. The military will view the video surveillance cameras in the area in search of useful clues.