The coach stresses that the team must grow and applauds Rabiot (“He has matured a lot”) and Vlahovic (“His best game on the technical side, but he needs to make more use of the opportunities”)

“We were lucky – is Allegri’s comment after the 3-1 victory over Maccabi Haifa -. At the end of the match in the locker room there was a silence that said it all: the boys realized that they had risked too much in the quarter. final hour “. The Juve coach also stressed that the team must grow and applauds Rabiot (“he has matured a lot”) and Vlahovic (“His best game on the technical side, but he must make more use of the opportunities”).

The ultimate thrill — “A quarter of an hour from the end we left the game. Then, immediately after the goal, we got scared and playing with fear is very dangerous. In those moments we went too far behind Di Maria. Everyone has to do his own,” instead we wanted to be too pretty and we got a bit scared and even angry at the end of the match. On singles: “Di Maria is a wonderful player in finishing, very good at passing. He’s an extraordinary player, he has held up well after a long time.” On Rabiot: “he has grown a lot at the right age, he has matured. He still has room for improvement, he must improve in the long run and in the vertical game”.

Perspectives — “Juve recovered? We need to take other steps forward. Tonight Vlahovic did well on a technical level but he had to score more goals, on four occasions he can’t score one. He has to improve on the speed of passing, then the difference will be continuity.” On upcoming matches: “We have to win in Israel, then we’ll see in Lisbon.” See also Ilary Blasi, Isola, the 16 rigatoni, Totti and his sons: how he stays at the top

October 5, 2022 (change October 5, 2022 | 23:39)

