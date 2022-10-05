North Korea has launched a new ballistic missile towards the Sea of ​​Japan, after the American aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan returned to the waters off South Korea. Yonhapwhich cites the South Korean United Major States.

The launch came after the emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the previous launch by North Korea of ​​another ballistic missile that flew over Japan. The meeting was requested by the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Albania, Norway and Ireland. The South Korean and US military have launched four surface-to-ground missiles into the Sea of ​​Japan at simulated targets.

A South Korean ballistic missile crashed to the ground in the early hours of today in Gangneung, in the north-east of the country, during joint exercises with the United States, panicking the residents of the coastal city already shaken by the increasingly provocative missile tests. of North Korea.