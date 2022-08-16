The term blood sugar refers to the concentration of sugar or glucose in the blood. It is, as mentioned, one of the most relevant blood parameters to measure, as abnormal levels can cause serious complications, such as gestational diabetes.

Therefore, blood glucose is not a disease, it is only a value to monitor, especially in the presence of symptoms or risk factors that could be associated with diabetes. However, we reply, it is not something we have to get rid of, because without glucose in our blood we could not live.

Glucose, in fact, is essential to give the metabolic energy necessary for many cellular functions. That said, it is very important that blood sugar levels balance within certain ranges, in order to avoid problems with hyperglycemia (excess blood sugar) or hypoglycemia (deficiency in blood sugar).

Our organism is a perfect machine, which provides not only the presence of all the nutrients and the essential tools for its mechanism, but also of the processes of regulation of the same. As regards, specifically, blood sugar, there are some important hormones involved in its regulation. The best known is undoubtedly insulin, a hormone produced by our body, precisely by the pancreas, which favors the absorption of glucose by the cells when the level of the same increases. Another hormone that is very important, even if less known, is glucagon, which plays the opposite role, that is, it raises the level of glucose in the blood when it has dropped too much.

To keep insulin levels in the blood balanced, especially in summer, you have to be careful what you eat. Today we will see what to avoid in order not to raise blood sugar levels.

These foods should not be eaten in the summer if you have high blood sugar

Among the foods to avoid in the summer in case of high blood sugar there are obviously sugar, sweets, sugary drinks and baked goods created with refined flours. The latter, being foods with a high glycemic index, quickly increase blood glucose levels thus supporting hyperglycemia. The cooking of pasta or vegetables must be quick, so as not to increase the glycemic index of the food too much.

Finally, it is also good to avoid fatty meats which, although they do not have a high glucose content, are full of fats that favor overweight and the onset of cardiovascular diseases usually associated with hyperglycemia. So here’s what to avoid, especially in summer, if you suffer from high blood sugar.