A change in hair texture comes with the natural beauty of aging and the way we wear our hair changes as we age. But it doesn’t matter how old we are – we always want to look beautiful and fresh and just because we’re getting older doesn’t mean we have to give up a stylish haircut. With all its interpretations and variants, the good old bob has established itself as the absolute classic among short hairstyles, and with good reason. The short hairstyle can be wonderfully adapted to our needs and preferences and always looks a bit different depending on the cut. Do you also feel the urge for a hairstyle update? Then stay tuned! Call the hair salon today and discover many trendy bob hairstyles 2023 from 50 here! Have fun reading and styling!

Trendy bob hairstyles 2023 from 50

Do you find short hair rather boring? Then you are completely wrong. Just think of the slob hairstyle, the pixie or trendy bob hairstyles 2023 from 50 – short haircuts are fun and can easily keep up with a long mane. If you are in the mood for a little change, then don’t hesitate to try some of the hairstyles below!

The curly bob for fine hair

Over the years, our hair loses more and more volume and elasticity and somehow feels lifeless. To counteract this, you are always in good hands with the wavy bob as trendy bob hairstyles 2023 from 50. While a classic bob is polished and sleek, the curly bob makes for an effortless and youthful look. The soft curls give our hair an extra portion of fullness and dynamics, which makes the wavy bob the perfect short hairstyle for fine hair.

The fringed bob for women over 50

Layers, layers and more layers! Never underestimate the power of a layered haircut! Trendy bob hairstyles 2023 from 50 make us feel more confident and 10 years younger. The fringed bob gives us the volume we want and is a great way to bring our thinning hair back to life. And the best? The haircut comes into its own in the undone look, which makes styling a real breeze in the morning.

Bob with bangs for older women

True to the motto “Bangs before Botox”, trendy bob hairstyles 2023 from the age of 50 will be complemented with a classic fringe! A full fringe automatically draws attention to the eye area and is ideal for skilfully concealing small wrinkles and lines. There is something easy about the bob with bangs that will make us look 10 years younger in no time. What’s not to love about it?

The Italian Bob as a hairstyle trend in spring 2023

For the trendy bob hairstyles from 50, we let ourselves be inspired by the Italians this year! Italian women are admired around the world for their impeccable style, and with good reason. They know how to show off their assets with a haircut and how to cover up small flaws if necessary. So if you want an elegant and at the same time subtle look, then you should remember the Italian bob as a trend hairstyle in spring 2023. Typical for the haircut are the chin- to shoulder-length hair tips that are cut straight. However, the hairstyle does not look as dull as the blunt bob, but is styled slightly rounded. And it is precisely this small but fine trick that ensures a fresh and youthful appearance.

Trendy bob hairstyles 2023 from 50: The mob is THE hairstyle trend

Chic, elegant and a real eye-catcher – the “Mob” is clear proof of how versatile trendy bob hairstyles 2023 from 50 actually are. The term “mob” comes from the English and stands for “mid-bob”. That explains pretty much everything, doesn’t it? This is a bob variant in which the hair is cut at about shoulder height. And when it comes to styling, the sky is the limit. Sometimes smooth, sometimes casual with fine beach waves – the Mob always looks great and really suits women of all ages.

Blonde bob for older women

Looking for ideas for trendy bob hairstyles over 50 that will make you look younger? Then look no further! In addition to the right haircut, a new, trendy hair color can completely change our look. The blonde bob is all the rage this spring and is a great way to camouflage or soften gray tones.

The retro bob with bangs

Retro haircuts are hotter than ever this year! For a timeless and elegant look, try a ’60s-inspired retro bob with bangs. The haircut adds a touch of glamor to our hair and feels delightfully sophisticated. And no – the curls don’t have to be perfect. On the contrary – keep the retro bob more casual and you’ll look 10 years younger!

Long Bob mit Pony

This photo shows us how quickly the combination of a new haircut and a flattering hair color can change our look. Neither too short nor too long, but somewhere in between – the long bob with bangs gives us the best of both worlds and is the perfect compromise for those who are undecided. While the fringe conceals the small forehead wrinkles, the trendy honey blonde radiates a unique warmth and the short hairstyle definitely catches the eye.

Bob hairstyles with glasses

Trendy bob hairstyles 2023 from 50 also have something to offer for those who wear glasses! Airy, light and totally trendy – wispy bangs are the perfect complement to your bob hairstyle with glasses! The fringe hairstyle frames the face perfectly and gives the haircut a playful, youthful touch. And that’s exactly what most women over 50 want, isn’t it?

Asymmetrical bob with bangs

Who says you can’t experiment with your hair after a certain age? Of course you can! If you like to stand out from the crowd, then the asymmetrical bob with bangs is what you have been looking for. The mix of short and longer strands feels playful and looks like a real makeover.

Choppy bob for gray hair

Gray is the new black! Instead of always dying your hair, embrace your natural beauty because gray hair is more fashionable than ever! Just see how chic and classy a choppy bob looks for gray hair. Feel free to spice up your gray hair with blonde highlights to create a dimensional and exciting look. The result? A hairstyle with a guaranteed wow effect!