New Dyson air purifier improves indoor air quality

Dyson is introducing its latest air purification technology today: the Dyson HEPA Big+Quiet Formaldehyde air purifier is particularly suitable for professional use in common areas and for allergy sufferers.

Cologne, May 23, 2023 – Companies are under increasing pressure to create healthy environments to promote the well-being of employees. Outdoor pollutants can enter shared spaces and react with indoor pollutants, creating a complex mix of polluted air. It has been proven that higher CO2 levels indoors can affect the cognitive abilities of employees. Sometimes indoor spaces are even five times more contaminated than the outside air.

The Dyson HEPA Big+Quiet Formaldehyde air purifier was developed for professional use and improves the air quality in shared spaces, such as open-plan offices, meeting rooms or waiting areas. It is also suitable for use in event locations, schools, universities or hotels – wherever there are many people in one room at the same time. Ventilation in the open-plan office is no longer a problem for allergy sufferers thanks to the new air purifier from Dyson with an integrated HEPA-13 filter, as it filters pollen and allergens from the air and is therefore a real help against annoying sneezing fits and hay fever.

The new Dyson air purifier uses the aerodynamics of a cone to deliver up to 87 liters of purified air per second and a CO2 sensor to create a clean and comfortable indoor climate. In maximum operating mode, it generates an operating noise of 56 decibels – making it Dyson’s quietest yet most powerful air purifier. Thanks to the integrated CO2 sensor, the CO2 values ​​are shown on the display in real time and using color codes in traffic light logic. If the CO2 level exceeds the recommended levels, the screen will change the value to red to signal that ventilation is required.

The Cologne-based communications agency Oliver Schrott Kommunikation GmbH already has the new Dyson HEPA Big+Quiet Formaldehyde in its offices and is convinced: “The new open-plan air purifiers are ideal for our large conference room and our open-plan offices, some of which have up to 15 employees at the same time. Especially in workshops – for example during brainstorming sessions – the air purifiers ensure a “cool” head.”

– Quiet and powerful like never before: The Dyson HEPA Big+Quiet Formaldehyde combines Dyson’s many years of experience in the fields of flow, acoustics, filtration and compressors.

– Cone aerodynamics: The new airflow system produces up to 87 liters of purified air per second, more than twice the airflow of previous Dyson air purifiers.

– CO2 sensor: Reports CO2 in real time and lets occupants of common spaces know when they need to ventilate.

– Redesigned impeller blade: Ensures particularly quiet operation. The careful revision is based on smart acoustic solutions such as a Helmholtz resonator and a labyrinth seal.

– Three-phase filter system: Filters out up to 99.95 percent of ultrafine particles, removes odors and gases such as nitrogen dioxide (NO2) or benzene and permanently destroys formaldehyde.

Dyson is a global research and technology company with engineering, research, development, manufacturing and testing offices in Singapore, UK, Malaysia and the Philippines. Dyson started out in a coach house in the UK and has grown steadily since its inception in 1993. Today, the company has two technology centers in Malmesbury and Hullavington in the UK, covering 800 hectares, and a global headquarters in Singapore. Dyson is still family-owned and employs over 14,000 people worldwide, including 6,000 engineers and scientists. The products are sold in 83 international markets.

