You should consider these factors!

One of the most common myths in the bird watching community is that you shouldn’t feed birds in the summer. The main argument is that when there is an abundance of insects in the warmer months, the additional supply of other food such as seeds causes the birds to become lazy and stop searching for natural food sources, which can disrupt the balance in the ecosystem. However, studies have shown that fowl get only a quarter of their daily diet from bird feeders. So, if you want to feed birds in the summer, feel free to fill up the bird feeders in your garden by following the tips in this article.

Feeding Birds in Summer – First, take care of the bird feeder

To ensure safe bird feeding conditions, follow these hygiene tips!

Keep the seeds dry: Hot, humid weather is ideal for mold, which produces a byproduct deadly to birds called aflatoxin. To prevent mold, fill your bird feeders half full, but refill frequently.

Keep the bird feeders clean, especially in the summer: Wash your feeders every two weeks to prevent the food inside becoming a hazard to the birds. If possible, take them apart and wash them with boiling water and soap. Then rinse them thoroughly and let them dry well before putting food in again.

Tipp: Keep the bird feeders in a shady place. This way, as little food as possible spoils and your feathered friends stay cool.

What feeds are healthy for your feathered friends

The first step to healthy summer nutrition for your feathered friends is to keep the bird feeders in the right place and in good condition. It’s also important to know which foods to offer and which to avoid when feeding birds in the summer.

seed: As in the cooler months, in the summer you can plant all kinds of seeds your feathered friends. If you’re looking to attract a wider range of species, be sure to add black oil sunflower seeds to your mix.

Fruit: You can attract songbirds to your garden with a variety of fruits such as apple slices, banana slices and orange halves.

Gelee: The sweetness of jelly, like fruit, attracts many birds. You can use apple or grape jelly to attract woodpeckers. It’s best to use a small bowl, because putting in more than can be eaten will spoil or mold the jelly. Small amounts ensure that the birds eat everything.

mealworms: Birds that depend on insects for food are attracted to mealworms at garden feeding stations. They are particularly useful because they are a rich source of protein. Fresh mealworms should always be the first choice, but your feathered friends will also appreciate dried worms mixed into a seed mix.

peanuts: You can add chunks of peanuts to the seed mix, your feathered friends will love these nuts. Note, however, that unlike humans, birds cannot consume seasoned, flavored, or coated nuts.

Tipp: Avoid giving bread to the birds in your garden, especially during the summer months. A little bread does no harm to adult birds as an occasional treat, but it provides no nutritional value for the fledglings.

Feeding Birds in Summer – Provide a water source

All the birds in your garden need fresh water for drinking and bathing. Staying hydrated during the hot summer months is extremely important to them. As at any other time of the year, the bird bath should not be more than 7 cm deep at the deepest point. Also, keep them clean. A clean birdbath is just as important as clean feeders. Clean them with a stiff brush two to three times a week.

Let nature take control

Mowing the grass is a normal activity for people who live in a house and have a garden. In the summer months, however, you can let nature take its course in at least part of your garden. Let plants and grasses grow freely, do not prune shrubs. Even a small wild area like this will provide your feathered friends with a source of food and shelter in the heat.

If you feed birds in summer, do not use pesticides in the garden

Consider stopping the use of pesticides in your garden this summer. Unfortunately, even products labeled “safe” have negative consequences for birds. A common ingredient in many garden products – the neonicotinoids – has been linked to the death of birds and bees, even in minute amounts. If you must use pesticides, check with your local conservation center for natural alternatives, or make your own blend of natural products.

Feeding birds from the balcony – you can read here which feedstuffs and bird feeders are suitable!