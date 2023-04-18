These nail designs are trending this spring!

No matter what time of year – beautiful and well-groomed feet are always a must. With the rising temperatures outside, we will soon be showing not only our fingernails, but also our toenails more and more often. Although summer is still a little further away, we can’t wait to wear our chic sandals again. But so that these come into their own, the right pedicure 2023 should not be missing. And that’s what today’s article is all about! So that you are always up to date, we have looked around for you and put together the latest pedicure trends for 2023!

Pedicure trends 2023: This is how we paint our toenails this year

While dark and rich colors adorn our fingernails in autumn and winter, it can be a little more colorful for spring. Whether vanilla French nails, soft pastel colors or fun designs – the nail trends for 2023 have something to offer for every taste and are fun. And if you’re already ready for sandal season, then we promise you’ll love the pedicure trends for 2023!

French Nails mal anders

No matter whether as wedding nails or for a simple everyday look – French nails simply look great for every occasion and will probably never go out of style. For the coming season, the classic not only adorns our hands, but also our toenails, because French nails are definitely one of the biggest pedicure trends for 2023. But forget the classic white, because the nail design has received a small makeover to match the sunny weather . Colored French nails make waves and turn our feet into real eye-catchers. So which nail polish colors are trending? Pretty much everything actually! If you like it a little more reserved, you can use romantic pastel colors. And those of you who like to experiment are in good hands with bright neon colors or even black!

nail stickers and decorations

What’s great about the 2023 pedicure trends? Because we don’t need an appointment at the nail salon for most looks! Do you love painting your toenails yourself, but just plain nail polish color is too boring for you? Then grab some nail stickers and voila!

Nail stickers, decals, etc. are available in all kinds of designs and upgrade even the simplest pedicure in no time at all! Whether small flowers, stars or delicate hearts – the sky is the limit! Sparkling rhinestones are also celebrated as one of the most sought-after pedicure trends in 2023 and are ideal for all fashionistas who want more glamour.

Dark nail polish colors for pedicure 2023

Normally, lighter shades are in the limelight for spring and summer. But this year it looks completely different and for our pedicure 2023 we use darker shades. At least since the Netflix series “Wednesday Addams” was released, the grunge look has become increasingly popular among fashionistas – and this now also applies to our toenails.

It doesn’t matter whether black, dark blue or brown for a softer variant – dark nail polish colors have a very special charm and provide a noble touch. It doesn’t matter whether it’s glossy or matt – the main thing is that it’s dark! The dark nuances are particularly effective in contrast to light-colored shoes and sandals.

Neonpink as Nail Trend

Are you already looking forward to the “Barbie” movie? On the other side of the spectrum, neon pink is also very trendy as the color for our 2023 pedicure. The barbie core trend caused quite a stir last year and will (fortunately) stay with us for the coming season.

No wonder – toenails in neon pink are real eye-catchers and immediately put you in a good mood. Whether in an all-over look, as small colored accents or French nails is purely a matter of taste – pretty much anything you like is allowed! So make your toenails shine and experiment with different nail designs.

Pedicure in soft nude colors

Not a fan of black or neon pink? No problem! Of course, the pedicure trends of 2023 also have something to offer for minimalist women! Delicate nude shades such as beige or cream are a great choice for anyone who prefers reserved colors for their toenails. The nail polish colors go with absolutely everything and always ensure a clean and well-groomed look.

But be careful with women with very light skin, because the colors can make your skin appear even paler. With a slightly tanned skin, on the other hand, a pedicure in nude colors comes into its own much better and is a great eye-catcher.

Mix and Match Nails

Can’t decide on a specific nail design for your 2023 pedicure? Luckily you don’t have to either, because mix and match nails are the new favorite of all fashion girls! After the dark winter we would feel like experimenting and this is where the nail trend comes into play. Wear multiple colors at the same time? Or spice up the toenails with different patterns? With mix and match nails as the 2023 pedicure trend, the sky really is the limit!