Secure Multicloud Networking di F5

F5 announces the new features of the Secure Multicloud Networking solutions that simplify operations for the deployment of distributed applications. According to the report State of Application Strategy (SOAS) 2023 of F5, 85% of organizations manage distributed application deployments. They range from traditional and modern architectures to multiple hosting environments. However, these distributed deployments increase the operational complexity and costs.

Compromising visibility and extending the surface of potential cyberattacks. F5 offers one approach “platform-based”. That is, built on a cloud-agnostic platform and purpose-built to meet the needs of traditional and modern applications. All without increasing complexity or losing granular control and necessary visibility. In particular, the introduction of Distributed Cloud App Connect and Distributed Cloud Network Connect enables advanced MCN use cases.

New distributed cloud services simplify network and app connectivity

Traditional network infrastructure and design patterns cannot meet the demands of modern applications and the digital experiences they deliver. Especially since new apps based on microservizi they rely on services and APIs distributed in Kubernetes clusters. They are also not tied to one location or even one cloud provider.

Results of the SOAS 2023 report

According to the findings of the SOAS 2023 report, the main Multicloud challenges are related to managing the complexity of tools and APIs. As well as applying consistent security across apps and optimizing performance. To best address these challenges, you need to adopt as comprehensive an approach to MCN security as possible.

Michael Rau, SVP e General Manager, F5 Distributed Cloud Platform and Security Services

Ensuring secure app-to-app connectivity is a goal for every digital organization, but it’s how this goal is achieved that is increasingly important. The proliferation of cloud and hybrid architectures has coincided with the rise of microservices and applications with APIs. All of this has increased complexity, while reducing visibility. Distributed Cloud Services expand considerablyyou the ability of F5 to address hybrid and Multicloud customer use cases. Giving them unprecedented agility and security for their global infrastructure and app environments.

Simplify with F5’s Secure Multicloud Networking

F5 is uniquely positioned to offer the enabling technologies needed for Multicloud Networking. Connecting and securing any app and any API anywhere, ensuring fast network-to-network and workload-to-workload connectivity across multiple clouds, data centers, hybrid environments and edge sites. Since the launch of Distributed Cloud Services in February of last year, F5 has continued to expand the capabilities it provides as SaaS and managed services.

The new SaaS offerings

The news extends the reach of Distributed Cloud Services with new SaaS offerings.

Distributed Cloud App Connect

It offers an integrated stack approach through a single console that combines networking and app security, faster provisioning, and greater ease of use.

Advanced services of app networking, including load balancing, API gateway, ingress/egress control, and end-to-end visibility.

of app networking, including load balancing, API gateway, ingress/egress control, and end-to-end visibility. Automatic provisioning or one-click additional web application and API security (WAAP) services, such as web application firewall, DDoS, bot mitigation, and API security.

or one-click additional web application and API security (WAAP) services, such as web application firewall, DDoS, bot mitigation, and API security. Native integration of Kubernetes with fine-grained control over communication between specific applications and APIs without exposing the underlying network.

Distributed Cloud Network Connect

It makes implementing connectivity between locations and cloud providers extremely secure and simple, and includes:

Provisioning and orchestration automation of cloud provider connectivity services to reduce management complexity and increase visibility.

Simplify with F5's Secure Multicloud Networking

Secure connectivity and extensibility with intent-based micro-segmentation and the inclusion of third-party network functions virtualization (NFV) services.

Secure connectivity and extensibility with intent-based micro-segmentation and the inclusion of third-party network functions virtualization (NFV) services.

and extensibility with intent-based micro-segmentation and the inclusion of third-party network functions virtualization (NFV) services. F5 global network optional fully private to optimize app performance and provide high-speed private connectivity to public cloud providers.

I Distributed Cloud Services di F5

They differ in the offer in terms of connectivity and security, both at the network and application levels. As an overlay between offerings from separate cloud providers (including native cloud services), Distributed Cloud Services enable F5 customers to easily integrate network operations, application performance optimization, troubleshooting, and visibility across a single management console.