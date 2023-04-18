“The precarious working conditions in El Salvador have the face of a woman”: José Luis Magaña

This Monday in the Plataforma program, the economist José Luis Magaña continued with the theme of millennials in El Salvador, assuring that 1 out of 3 are in the informal sector, in addition, he highlighted the gap that exists between men and women in access to formal employment.

“33% of millennial men have a formal job and 21% women, the general average salary for men is $342.66 dollars while for women it is $320, it is evident that there is a gap”he claimed.

He added that a millennial man in the urban area earns $421 dollars, while the one in the rural area earns $266 dollars, women in the urban area receive $349 dollars and those in the rural area $250.

“The precarious working conditions in El Salvador have the face of a woman”assured the economist.

Likewise, it indicated that 1 out of every 100 millennials who are working for pay have an income of less than $100 dollars, 15% have income between $100 and $200, 16% have income between $200 and $300.

“Almost 74% of millennials have an income below $400 dollars, 85% of said population have an income of less than $500 and 15% have an income greater than this figure”Magaña assured.

