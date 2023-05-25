Healthy, full of vitamins and with a mild taste – kohlrabi is one of the most popular vegetables and can be seen in more and more domestic gardens. The crunchy vegetable is a real all-rounder in the kitchen and can be prepared in many different ways. Whether strawberries, tomatoes, cucumbers, etc. – everything from your own cultivation tastes much better and many people grow their own fruit and vegetables. Would you like to plant kohlrabi, but don’t know which plants it gets along with? What are good neighbors for kohlrabi? In order to get the best out of your harvest, we have researched for you and will tell you which accompanying plants are best suited for your mixed culture.

Why is it worth growing companion plants with kohlrabi?

Kohlrabi (Brassica oleracea var. Gondylodes L.) is a healthy and tasty vegetable that can be grown both in the home garden and on the balcony. Along with kale, white cabbage and cauliflower, it is one of the cabbage dishes. The vegetables grow very quickly and the first tubers can be harvested 8 to 12 weeks after planting. Mixed cultivation in the garden is a big topic among home gardeners and a great way to promote the health and growth of our plants. The good neighbors for kohlrabi ensure that the tubers grow well, keep pests away and improve soil conditions. In contrast to the other cabbage plants, the kohlrabi is a medium eater and does not require an excess of nutrients. And it is precisely this property that makes the vegetable a great choice for mixed cultivation in the garden.

Good neighbors for kohlrabi: These plants get along well

Mixed culture in the garden is about combining plants with similar water and nutrient needs. As already mentioned, as a medium feeder, kohlrabi does not require as many nutrients and can therefore be grown with heavy or weak feeders without any problems. However, kohlrabi needs a lot of water and the tubers will burst if the soil is dry.

Beetroot

If you want to enjoy a generous harvest, it is best to combine plants with the same needs. For example, beetroot is one of the best neighbors for kohlrabi, which supports the growth of cabbage. Kohlrabi needs significant amounts of calcium to thrive, which beetroot does not, and for this very reason the plants get along very well.

spinach and salads

Spinach and other types of lettuce such as lettuce are also good neighbors for kohlrabi and get along well. The two vegetables have very similar growing conditions – they prefer moist soil and do best in a sunny to partially shaded spot. Spinach repels pests such as flea beetles from the mixed culture. Similar to kohlrabi, spinach can be harvested after as little as 6 to 8 weeks, allowing for multiple harvests per year. However, kohlrabi and spinach do not have the same nutrient requirements and should therefore be fertilized accordingly. While kohlrabi needs more phosphorus, kohlrabi needs more nitrogen.

Potatoes as good neighbors for kohlrabi

Like aubergines, tomatoes and peppers, potatoes belong to the nightshade family and are also good neighbors for kohlrabi. Potatoes like it light and sunny and the soil should be well drained and light to medium heavy. Potatoes are heavy feeders and pair best with vegetables that have lower nutritional requirements. So you can easily plant kohlrabi and potatoes next to each other in your mixed culture.

cucumbers

Cucumbers have a permanent place in many vegetable gardens and can be easily combined with many different companion plants in mixed cultures. In the garden, it is definitely worth planting kohlrabi and cucumbers together. Cucumbers provide ample shade and thereby protect the cabbage from drying out – ideal when our crop begins to suffer at its peak. In addition, cucumbers fight various pests such as mites or ants from the garden.

Celery and tuber series are popular vegetables and also very good neighbors for kohlrabi. Celery can enhance the flavor of your crop, and many gardeners grow the two plants side-by-side for this reason alone. The two types of vegetables complement each other perfectly without competing for nutrients. During the growing season, celery also keeps pests like the cabbage moth away.

beans

Beans pair equally well with kohlrabi and the two plants complement each other perfectly. Similar to kohlrabi, beans thrive best in a sunny to partially shaded spot and do best in loose, medium-heavy soil. In addition, French beans and kohlrabi have different nutritional needs, which logically reduces competition.