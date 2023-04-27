These summer bloomers need little water

Every plant needs sunlight, but few can thrive in the blazing sun all day long in the garden. However, the next flowers can tolerate heat without any problems and can also cope with small amounts of water.

Flowers that do well in the blazing sun in the garden

The next flowers ensure blooms in the garden even in heat and drought. You don’t have to worry that the strong sunlight will burn your flowers and leaves. However, you should pay attention to certain special features of the plants when planting. In addition, not every sunny location is suitable for the respective flower. Some also need warmth after sunset and should therefore be planted in front of a wall. Others require little water, but loose and nutrient-rich soil. But there are also such robust sun worshipers who adapt to the garden conditions.

Cosmos flower tolerates a lot of sun and drought

The cosmos belongs to the daisy family. The flower is planted outside in May and the flowering period extends from July to October. The annual flower prefers dry, well-drained soil and does well in full sun. Otherwise it is quite undemanding and needs little care. If the soil is nutrient-rich, then the plant does not need additional fertilizer. Water them as needed (when the soil dries well) and remove faded flowers regularly to encourage further flowering. Bonus point: Propagation is by self-seeding.

Roses need full sun and get through dry spells well

Roses are not only true sun worshipers, they can also tolerate heat without any problems. They have deep roots that can reach the moist lower soil layers. In addition, rose plants usually have dense foliage that shades the ground and slows down the evaporation of water. Choose varieties with small leaves, they are generally more drought tolerant.

Bee-friendly flowers for sunny spots in the garden: Echinacea

The red coneflower is an extremely easy-care and robust plant that can withstand longer periods of drought. It prefers a sunny spot and prefers well-drained, humus-rich soil. Soil quality is very important because the higher humus content increases the ability to store water. This keeps the soil fresh even during longer periods of drought. However, if it is loamy and low in humus, the perennial needs regular watering and is less heat-tolerant. As a rule, however, it is advisable to water the flower extensively every 5 to 7 days and then let the soil dry first.

The golden poppy needs little water

The Californian poppy is also called gold poppy in this country because of its bright yellow to light orange flowers. Its flowers open when the sun shines and close again after sunset. During the day, the medicinal plant attracts bees and bumblebees and is an important source of pollen for pollinators in summer and early autumn. The California poppy indeed has a lot to offer and requires little care. It can be in the sun all day long and needs little water. It prefers a sandy, nutrient-poor soil like in the coastal regions of North America, where it is common. This type of poppy can hardly tolerate a change of location. It is best to sow in spring, around mid-May, so that you can admire the beautiful flowers until the end of September.

Which plant for extreme sun in summer? The Triplet Flower

Triplets prefer full sun in the flower bed. When planting, make sure that they are not shaded. Water the plant very sparingly. Let the soil dry out, because sun worshipers can hardly tolerate waterlogging. The exotic comes from the subtropics and is cultivated in this country as a container plant. Nevertheless, in summer he feels at home in sunny places on the terrace.

The Speedwell also defies the heat and the blazing sun

Speedwell grows in sunny places in mountainous regions and is ideal for south- or west-facing gardens. It prefers sandy, well-drained soil and full sun. If the summer is not exceptionally dry and hot and the temperatures do not exceed the 30 degree mark, then the Speedwell can get along without watering. If the soil in the garden is poor, you may want to incorporate some compost in the spring. Incidentally, the flowers of the speedwell are rich in pollen and a good food source for wild bees.

Marigold flower in the sunny flower bed

The marigold feels very comfortable in the sunny flower bed. She needs regular fertilization during the flowering period and has a low to normal water requirement. Otherwise, the annual marigold in this country is very easy to care for and robust.