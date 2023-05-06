These tips will keep your garden furniture clean

With the rising temperatures, we are drawn outside more and more often and there is hardly anything nicer than enjoying the sun on your own terrace or in the garden. The outdoor area is used by many as an extended living room under the open sky and invites us to linger. But for the seating area to be really comfortable, the right upholstery should not be missing. However, if we do not leave them covered over the winter, unsightly stains will form over time with frequent use and the covers will get really dirty. Buying new garden cushions every year can get pretty expensive, so it doesn’t make much sense. So that you can enjoy it for as long as possible, we explain below how you can easily clean garden upholstery.

Cleaning garden upholstery by hand

A modern garden decoration and comfortable garden furniture transform our outdoor area into a small oasis of well-being and make it the perfect place to relax. The more we use the furniture, the more often we have to clean the garden cushions. If these have a zip and the cover can be removed, this can be done particularly easily and quickly by hand. However, do not use too strong and aggressive cleaning agents, as this will severely damage the upholstery. A little water and a mild detergent is all you need to clean garden cushions.

And here is a quick guide on how to clean garden upholstery by hand.

Depending on the size of the upholstery, fill the bathtub or a large container with lukewarm water and add a little mild detergent or washing-up liquid to the water.

Be sure to wear gloves to protect your skin.

First remove dust and coarse dirt from the garden cushions with a fine brush and then soak them in the bathtub.

Depending on the degree of soiling, soak the upholstery for 1-2 hours and then knead it well.

Work the stains with a fine brush and some soap and then rinse with clean water.

Hang garden cushions outside to dry.

If the garden cushions cannot be removed, you can easily clean them with a little soap and a brush. However, be careful not to get them too wet and let them dry completely.

In the washing machine

As a rule, you could also clean the garden cushions in the washing machine. But before you do, read the manufacturer’s care instructions and use a gentle detergent. First remove the coarse dirt with a brush and pull the covers off the pillow. If the covers don’t have a zip, unzip them in an inconspicuous place and only then put them in the washing machine. Then you can sew the cover back up. Before pulling the covers back onto the cushion, let them air dry a bit. If the covers are too large, we would recommend that you have the garden cushions cleaned.

Clean garden upholstery and remove stains

Unfortunately, stains and dirt are not uncommon on garden furniture and it is therefore important to know how best to treat and remove them.

Remove mold from garden upholstery

To remove mold stains from garden upholstery, first brush the surface with a dry brush. Then mix some lemon juice and bleach together and apply to the affected areas. To be on the safe side, we recommend that you first test the product on an inconspicuous area.

Remove mold stains

Mold stains on garden upholstery have a very unpleasant odor and look ugly. Again, we recommend that you treat the affected areas with freshly squeezed lemon juice. Alternatively, a mixture of vinegar and water could help against the musty smell. Leave it on for a short time and then rinse off with lukewarm water.

Remove oil stains from garden upholstery

Whether it’s food leftovers, bug spray or sunscreen, oil stains on garden upholstery can be pretty nerve-wracking. Fortunately, these can be easily removed with proven home remedies. If the stain is fresh, try soaking up the oil with a piece of kitchen paper or a cloth. Then sprinkle some baby powder or salt on it and leave it on for 30-40 minutes. Then carefully scrape off with a knife and rinse with water and washing-up liquid.