Some vegetables help keep blood sugar at bay and contribute, in general, to keep our psychophysical well-being in balance. There are many things you can do to manage your blood sugar and keep the risk of diabetes, heart disease and other annoying and dangerous problems as low as possible.

Following a healthy diet, rich in fiber, vitamins, minerals and phyto-nutrients, while keeping caloric intake under control, is an excellent starting point. But not all foods are created equal when it comes to managing blood sugar. Many common fruits and vegetables have properties that raise or lower blood sugar levels.

Some foods that are high in fiber, such as broccoli, help digestion and keep you full for longer. Other examples of high-sugar fruits – such as bananas, apples, grapes, and strawberries – cause your blood sugar to rise rapidly but don’t last long enough for your body to feel full, leading to hunger.

Diabetes is a serious and growing health problem in many parts of the world. Fortunately, it can be managed through diet and exercise. However, we must remember that each of us has different needs, so we should always consult our doctor or dietician before making any significant changes to our diet or lifestyle.

These vegetables help lower blood sugar

Leafy vegetables, such as kale, spinach, and chard, contain plant fiber, which has been shown to reduce blood sugar and insulin levels in people with type 2 diabetes. They should be eaten raw to keep them intact. their specific organoleptic and nutritional properties.

Kale and spinach are particularly rich in magnesium, which is important for regulating blood sugar levels. Kale and spinach are also high in vitamin K, a nutrient that has been associated with reducing the risk of diabetes. Therefore, they must be consumed in high quantities but only growing season. Frozen products do not maintain the same nutritional values.

Other valid nutritional elements

Berries, especially blueberries, are among the most potent foods for lowering blood sugar. They are an excellent source of anthocyanin, a flavonoid that has been shown to improve blood sugar levels and reduce insulin resistance. Citrus fruits also counteract blood sugar thanks to the presence of vitamin C and flavonoids. In addition, they have a low glycemic index and consequently do not cause a significant increase in blood sugar levels.

Beans and legumes are high in soluble fiber, which has been found to reduce blood sugar levels by up to 10%. Also, they are good sources of protein, B vitamins, iron and zinc, which can help prevent diabetes-related complications, such as heart and kidney disease. The glycemic index of beans and legumes is around 10, which means that consuming these foods does not cause a significant increase in blood sugar.