It happened at the “John Paul II” Cancer Institute in Bari and the judges of the Court of Auditors define it as a case of “medical malpractice”.

A sick woman breast cancer, for this reason she underwent a right total mastectomy – that is, the doctors surgically removed one of her breasts, in this case the one on the right – she was also treated with chemotherapy and several cycles of radiotherapy. But the problem is that the necessary treatments were carried out on the healthy part of the body, i.e. the one on the left.

it happened at“John Paul II” Cancer Institute of Bari and the judges of the Court of Auditors define it as a case of “medical malpractice”. To reconstruct the story, which dates back to 2013, are the local newspapers.

According to the reconstruction, after the right mastectomy, the woman affected by the tumor had been suggested to also undergo some cycles of radiotherapy and chemotherapy to be sure of leaving the disease behind. The patient would have undergone a total of eight cycles of chemotherapy and several cycles of radiotherapy.


But “it has been ascertained – write the judges of the Court of Auditors of Puglia – that the chemo-radiotherapy cycles were performed on the left side of the chest, the healthy one, and not on the right side”.

The Prosecutor’s Office of the Court of Auditors – the local news still reconstructs – asked for a sentence of compensation of 25 thousand euros for the head of the Radiotherapy Unit at the time, who then asked and obtained – subject to a favorable opinion from the same Prosecutor’s Office – to pay 50% of the amount due to definitively define the judgment.

