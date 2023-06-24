They stay in our kitchen and carry germs and bacteria endlessly – that’s why you should fix the problem immediately

There is something in our kitchens that causes bacteria and germs to proliferate: we try to solve the problem as soon as possible.

How is it possible that in our kitchens there are receptacles of bacteria and germs! We make a great effort to always keep them in clean order, it is the most used and experienced room in the house where we eat and prepare food; we are very careful not to contaminate food yet, despite all this work, there is something that puts us at risk. We already know that dishwashing sponges can be full of bacteria but we solved it by changing them often! But there is another element in the kitchen that undermines our peace of mind about hygiene.

According to research done at the university and presented at a conference in the United States, we have an accessory in our kitchens that we use very often and which is a receptacle for germs that could also cause damage to our health. These elements were analyzed for months and they made it possible to establish the presence of strong bacterial growth, some of which was even contaminated with coliform bacteria. Let’s be very careful therefore and try to eliminate this accessory or treat it in the correct way.

Let’s see together what this element is so necessary in the kitchen but also so dangerous!

The tea towel is very useful in the kitchen, we usually have more than one: to dry the dishes and put them away and to dry our hands while we are preparing meals. Indeed tea towels they are a repository of germs and bacteria, being humid they favor its proliferation: studies have established that large families in which meat is often eaten have tea towels with the presence of coliform or staphylococcal bacteria. But in general the presence of colonies of bacteria is, in various percentages, in most of the cloths analysed: coliforms, bacteria resistant to antibiotics and staphylococci. All dangerous for our body!

But how can we avoid this type of problem, considering that the tea towel is actually very useful in the kitchen; giving it up would be a problem for us. The best thing to do it would be to use paper: it is used and can be thrown away, but in reality even the waste of paper is not optimal given the environmental problems facing the planet.

Not to mention the waste of money involved in buying the necessary rolls! To be on the safe side, you should only use the tea towel for one day and put it to wash. It is true that it is a waste of energy for us but it would save us from having health problems and therefore, perhaps, it is worth wasting a little more time!

