Still horror in the US because of the weapons. The umpteenth tragedy comes today from Deland, north of Orlando, Florida, where a 3-year-old boy died after shooting himself with a 9 mm pistol found on a bedside table in his parents’ home.

According to the reconstruction of Mike Chitwood, sheriff of Volusia county, the little one, together with his 7-year-old brother, had been entrusted by his parents, who had gone to the supermarket, to his 16-year-old sister. She was the girl who called 911, the sheriff said again, defining the call “heartbreaking”: “My little brother shot himself, there is blood everywhere,” he told the emergency operator. It is not clear how the child was able to find the gun on the bedside table which, according to the parents, was usually kept in a safe which was now broken. Indeed, there was a second weapon on top of the refrigerator.

The father is a prison officer, but it’s not about service pistols. “This should never have happened,” added the sheriff who for the moment has not made any charges, recalling that Florida law provides that in the event of accidents with children’s weapons you have to wait seven days for any arrests. Finally, the sheriff appealed to families who own guns to keep them locked up: “If you have small children, even teenagers, you must keep them locked up.”