Lying for your own benefit thinking you won’t get caught. Sure, it’s always possible. But your brain will still reveal your choice, albeit only on an MRI. And a study that brings together social neuroscience and neuroimaging to show the brain mechanisms of moral choices tells it.

A study conducted at the Santa Lucia IRCCS Foundation in Rome, in collaboration with Sapienza University of Rome and which investigated the reactions of the brain to moral choices: not everyone behaves the same way.