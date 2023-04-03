There is always a pile of boiled eggs left over at Easter – does that sound familiar too? Whether egg salad, spreads or stuffed eggs – there are now many ways to use eggs. But after a few days we’re fed up and we can’t see any more eggs. If you feel the same way, then you should definitely read on, because our brine recipe is just as great an idea for the leftover kitchen! We already know the pickled eggs from our childhood and we personally think they taste really good. So stay tuned and learn how to easily prepare brine eggs here!

What are sole eggs?

Similar to a delicious strawberry Swiss roll, brine eggs are a real classic from grandma’s kitchen and were one of the most popular pub grubs several years ago. Brine eggs are hard-boiled eggs that are placed in a strong, home-made brine. The brine ensures that the eggs stay fresh for a longer period of time. However, we would recommend storing brine eggs in the fridge and consuming them within 1 week. As time goes on, a very strong smell of sulfur develops and the taste is no longer so good.

The best brine recipe

Our brine recipe is simple and takes us back to our childhood after just the first bite. The preparation is really child’s play and absolutely everyone will succeed perfectly – we promise!

Ingredients

Hard boiled eggs

1 medium onion with skin on

50 grams of salt

20 grams of granulated sugar

20 ml white wine vinegar

2 bay leaves

2 cloves

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp peppercorns

1 tsp allspice or juniper berries

1 small dried chili pepper

Fresh Parsley

Prepare the brine

The most important thing for the brine recipe is logically the preparation of the brine.

Halve the onion and sauté, cut-side down, in a saucepan over medium-high heat until golden – about 5-7 minutes.

Add the bay leaves, cumin, peppercorns and cloves and roast briefly.

Then pour 1 liter of water into the pot and add salt, sugar and white wine vinegar.

Add parsley and chilli, reduce heat and simmer for 30-40 minutes.

If you don’t like spicy, skip the chili pepper.

pickle eggs

When the broth is ready, it’s time to put in the eggs. And now we have a little tip for you – to make the taste even more intense, you can lightly crack the eggshell with a spoon. Put the eggs in a sealable container and pour the still hot stock over them. Close the jar tightly and leave the brine in the fridge for about 1 week.

Soleier variants

The recipe above is the classic recipe that we know from our grandmothers, but of course you can experiment with the spices used depending on your taste and preferences. Here are a few interesting variations that taste just as good.

Spicy salt eggs – 60 grams of salt, 20 grams of sugar, 1 fresh chili pepper, 6-7 dried chillies, 1 tablespoon of black peppercorns, 1 medium onion, 20 ml of white wine vinegar

60 grams of salt, 20 grams of sugar, 1 fresh chili pepper, 6-7 dried chillies, 1 tablespoon of black peppercorns, 1 medium onion, 20 ml of white wine vinegar Mediterranean – 60 grams of salt, 30 grams of sugar, 2 sprigs of fresh rosemary, 2 sprigs of fresh oregano, 3 cloves of garlic, 1 tbsp of black peppercorns

60 grams of salt, 30 grams of sugar, 2 sprigs of fresh rosemary, 2 sprigs of fresh oregano, 3 cloves of garlic, 1 tbsp of black peppercorns 20 ml apple cider vinegar

Old-fashioned – 60 grams salt, 30 grams sugar, 3 bay leaves, 1 tbsp juniper berries, greens, 3 cloves, 1 tsp allspice

How are brine eggs eaten?

Now that we’ve shared our best brine egg recipe with you, you might be wondering how to eat brine eggs? Quite simply – as you wish! Traditionally, the pickled eggs are peeled and halved lengthwise. Then the egg yolk is removed and some vinegar and oil are poured into the hollow. Then add some mustard and put the yolk back on top of the egg. And now it’s time to enjoy! Salt eggs taste particularly delicious as an accompaniment to a juicy steak or with fresh bread and a little butter for a quick lunch or dinner. As you can see, the brine egg recipe is easy and a great way to use up leftover Easter eggs and enjoy them in a unique way.