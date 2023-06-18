this is how the empire will be divided among the sons. Marta Fascina’s share

Milan, June 18, 2023 – It could be the day of truth. On the morning of Monday 19 June, in the study of Milanese notary Arrigo Rovedawhen the trusted professional of Silvio Berlusconi will have returned to service, the last of the mysteries related to the former prime minister could be revealed: the division of its large and complex heritage made up of real estate assets, stocks and shares.

Roveda, who has been in the business for 32 years, has followed step by step some of the most complicated moments in the personal and corporate life of the Knight, who passed away on 12 June. One of the complicated passages of the relations with Veronica Lariobefore the divorce. But also the creation of Forza Italia.

The assets to be divided: the children

At Roveda all the documents intended for the succession are kept, which will certainly concern the 5 childrenthose born from the first marriage with Carla Elvira Dall’OglioMarina and Pier Silvio, and those born from the union with the LarioLuigi, Barbara and Eleonora.

The bulk of this heritage concerns the controlling stake in Fininvest, which controls all the companies of the group traceable to Berlusconi. Under the control of the financial company there are in fact Mfe-Mediaset (with 49.5% of the shares), but also Mondadori and 30% of Banca Mediolanum. Three shareholdings that are worth approx 2.9 billion euros of capital. The former premier controlled through various companies the 61.21% of Fininvest shares. The rest was divided among the five children, with shares just over 7% each.

All to understand, therefore, i future balances between Marina (president of Fininvest and Mondadori), Pier Silvio (CEO of Mediaset), Barbara, Eleonora and Luigi. Which will perhaps be the opening of the will to clarify. It could also be establishedequitable distribution of shareswhich would in fact put all the children in the same position, in a unity of destinies and intentions which will require harmony among the heirs.

Galliani and Confalonieri

The entry into some form of gods is not excluded collaborators and friends of all timeincluding Faithful Confalonieri o Adrian Galliani. At the end of the month, the Fininvest shareholders’ meeting will have to approve the balance. That will be the first time without the founder, a test of the family’s intentions.

The part of Marta Fascina

If the patrimonial relations with the ex-wives Carla and Veronica were substantially established by the agreements reached after the divorces, it remains to establish the patrimonial position of Marta Fascinathe companion of recent times, but also the future of Forza Italia. A figure has been hypothesized for the bequest to Marta Fascina between 50 and 100 million euros, as well as a part of the real estate assets. Some even speculated Villa San Martino, the Arcore residence in which Berlusconi’s remains rest, together with those of his relatives. However, it is difficult for the family members to think of abandoning the house. But Marta Fascina is officially resident in the Brianza estate and could remain there, in some form, by decision of the family. Relations between her and her daughter Marina appear to be excellent. And she also reiterates it by entering the Milan Cathedral hand in hand, at the patriarch’s funeral.

The Monza

Everything to decide the future of Monza Calcio: cost 66 million of investments and – inevitably at a loss – after a season in Serie A and the salvation earned honorably on the pitch. It speaks of the interest of magnate grecothe shipowner Evangelos Marinakis, which already controls British club Nottingham Forest. There certainly does not appear to be any divestment of equity investments in sight. The five children have already found a formula for business continuity and stability of family relationships with the founder of the group.

The television

In the medium term, however, all the nodes that existed even before the disappearance of the Knight remain on the table. Particularly in the television field. The birth of Media for Europenew name of Mediaset rooted in Holland, aimed at further expansion on the continent. The presence in Germania and above all in Spain exists and remains important, but the expansion to reach the critical mass sufficient to remain a leading player in the EU is not excluded will serve larger agreements. And the unwanted guest VivendiFrench group of Vincent Bolloredespite having given up on the climb six years ago, remains around quota 23% of the capital of Mfe-Mediaset. Relations have improved since the clash (won by Berlusconi). But it is with them that any new strategy will have to be discussed.