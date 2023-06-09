Thousands at the torchlight procession for Giulia “victim of martyrdom” – Primopiano

There were the institutions with their banners, but above all there were young people – many, some thousands – at the torchlight vigil promoted in Sant’Antimo for Giulia Tramontano, the 29-year-old pregnant with little Thiago killed by her partner Alessandro Impagnatiello in the Milan area last 27 May.

A demonstration that took place in a climate of emotion made even more gloomy by the double murder that shocked the town in the province of Naples where in the morning a man killed the spouses of his two children, 29-year-old Luigi Cammisa and 24-year-old Maria Brigida Pesacane, killed by their father-in-law, 44-year-old Raffaele Caiazzo, who suspected that the two, married to his children Anna and Alfredo, were having an affair. At the head of the procession the president of the Campania Region, Vincenzo De Luca, with numerous mayors of the area and various parliamentarians and regional councilors.

With them the bishop of Aversa Angelo Spinillo. This was followed by a procession which over time swelled to fill Piazza della Repubblica, where the initiative ended at the foot of the Sanctuary of Sant’Antimo. The condolences are unanimous: that of the young people of the sports club where Giulia practiced athletics as a girl, that of the women gathered behind an anti-violence banner, that of fellow citizens of all ages. In front of Giulia’s parents’ house a banner reads: “Those who live in the memory of others never die”. A bundle of flowers is placed at the entrance of the building together with some red candles.

At the foot of a red-painted bench, a pair of red shoes form the backdrop for a large heart. Everywhere balloons and teddy bears in the background the posters depicting a smiling Giulia. “We will name an anti-violence center after Giulia Tramontano” the announcement of the mayor of Sant’Antimo Massimo Buonanno. “We can no longer tolerate another Giulia and another Thiago”. Instead, the bishop of Aversa Angelo Spinillo speaks of the “martyrdom of Giulia”, who invited to dialogue and remembered little Thiago “like all children, a gift from God”.