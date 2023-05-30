three days in Tropea for prevention and treatment

Tuesday 30 May 2023, 6.13pm

Sports and women’s health. The first edition of the “Nel Mare, il Vento” initiative starts on 15 June (until 18) and will involve sailing and sea enthusiasts in the Port of Tropea to promote and raise awareness of women’s health. And, in particular, the prevention of female cancers.

An initiative of sport, information and medical humanity, conceived and promoted by IrisRoma xleDonne xlaVita Onlus. A particular setting on a sailing boat will be organized for three days, for a certain number of cancer patients, together with the psycho-oncologist Stefania Carnevale and the sailor Anna Sargenti, as part of the “Cyclopes Route 2023” sailing event.

The project, which aims to improve the quality of life and psycho-emotional well-being of patients, was born in the wake of the vision and mission of the founder of IrisRoma xle Donne xlaVita Onlus, Dr. Olga Naso, who passed away recently. A physical and emotional experience to confront the sea, find new resources within itself, but also sharing and solidarity with the outside world. With the help of special tests, new approaches will be developed to indicate to people who are confronted with cancer to support them in psychologically overcoming the disease, during and after treatment. Starting from the premise that the sea and boats are a training ground for the soul, physical and mental places in which to seek new balances.

Sunday 18 June, at La Maison in the Port of Tropea, IrisRoma xle Donne xlaVita Onlus then promotes “Per Sapere, per Capire”, an information meeting on the most recent strategies for prevention and accuracy of therapies for female cancer aimed at local doctors, patients and caregivers, edited by Professor Daniela

Terrible – breast oncologist surgeon of the A. Gemelli UniCatt Foundation. of Rome and president of S. Komen Italy – of professor Maria Giovanna Salerno – director of the Women’s and Children’s Health Department, UOC Gynecology and Obstetrics San Camillo-Forlanini of Rome – of doctor Maria Giovanna Fava – Director

UOC Endocrine Surgery Doctor, “Renato Dulbecco” University Hospital of Catanzaro – and Dr. Giuseppe Mangialavori – radiologist and breast specialist.

At the conclusion of the initiative, which will become a fixed appointment in Calabria and itinerant in Italy, the crews arriving first will be rewarded. And a small artistic happening of literature and music is planned.

For information relating to the “Nel Mare, il Vento” project, write to [email protected] – [email protected] (www.irisroma.org – 3485686198).

All the organizational information and the registration form for the “Cyclops route 2023” are

available at www. circovelicosantavenere.it