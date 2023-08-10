Thus the tax on banks causes Giorgia Meloni and Marina Berlusconi to quarrel: “The family did not like it”

Does the tax on bank extra profits make Giorgia Meloni and Marina Berlusconi discuss? There is a fissure in the splendid relationship between the former prime minister’s heirs and the current prime minister. And in the middle is Mediolanum. That is the bank “built around you” by Berlusconi’s great friend Ennio Doris. In addition to an exceptional witness: Antonio Tajani. To the Foreign Minister of the Meloni government today The paper he attributes a very precise quotation mark regarding the heavy tax towards the credit institutions: «It’s that the Family didn’t like it». And in that capital letter there is a bit of everything. Above all, there are the analysts of the Mediolanum group. Who estimate an impact of the tax that would be around 50% of the bank’s profits. With all that follows in terms of balance sheets to be closed.

The phone call

At the origin of everything, he explains the paper, there is a phone call. Another one. A telephone line that keeps via Paleocapa in contact with Palazzo Chigi. Although it is not known if the ring really came. But Marina, according to this version, would have suggested the distinction to the new national secretary of Forza Italia. And that caused “a certain irritation”, again according to Tajani. “In order not to affect the credibility of the Italian system, the law must be well written and it would have been better to do everything in closed markets,” says the head of the Farnesina now. That in the past few hours he has returned to look for the premier, to ask for clarifications. And that he received in response the video “Giorgia’s notes” with which Meloni claimed the goodness of the operation. Renewing the battle against the “unfair margins” of the banks. Meanwhile in Forza Italia everyone finds themselves sharing the discontent.

The relationship between Marina and Giorgia

In addition to Giorgio Mulè and Licia Ronzulli there is also Alessandro Sorte, a loyalist of Marta Fascina. On the other hand, the relationship between Marina and Giorgia is part of the cornerstones of this government. It became so when the tensions between the Brothers of Italy and Fi seemed about to erupt. That is, after Berlusconi’s statements about Zelensky and Putin. At the time, the harmony between Marina and Giorgia served to defuse tensions. Today perhaps it could increase them. Also because in the meantime Pier Silvio is impatient. According to some Azzurri MPs, he is pursuing a “character-building” operation which also includes his presence in the derby between Milan and Monza. And just today the Corriere della Sera he says that a Winpoll poll broadcast by Tg5 says that the second son of the founder of Fi enjoys the transversal trust of almost 50% of voters of all parties.

The survey on Pier Silvio

And that viewers appreciated his breakthrough against trash at Mediaset. Pier Silvio is seen as his father’s heir in politics by 68% of those who vote for FI, by 53% of FdI voters, and by 44% of the Lega. “It didn’t seem right for him. But after the Knight’s death, it almost seems that he has a strong desire to show what he really is worth, that he is not only the “son of”…”, friends say today. And if Pier Silvio really wants to inherit his father in the most difficult field, why should someone in Forza Italia stop him?

