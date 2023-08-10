Exum and Lendejlj on the list for Mundobasket | Sports

Australian basketball team coach Brian Gordjian shortened the list of players for the World Cup.

Australia has shortened the list of basketball players for Mundobasket! Metju Delavedova and Vil McDowell-Vajt are national team members who will not have the opportunity to perform for their national team at the World Cup. He will join the team later Jock Lendale, former player Partizan due to the injury he is currently suffering from. Gordžijan has now reduced the list to 13 players.

It’s not Jock Lendale the only former Partizan basketball player on the list, including Dante Egzum who wore the black and white jersey last season, also a former FMP and Crvena zvezda basketball player Duo Rit.

Australia will first have friendlies matches against Venezuela, Brazil and South Sudan August 14, 16 and 17 in Melbourne, which will also be the last test before the World Cup. The list of Australian basketball players for Mundobasket includes: Xavier Cooks, Dyson Daniels,Dante EgzumJosh Giday, Chris Goulding, Josh Green, Joe Ingles, Nick Kay, Jock LendalePatrik Mils, Doup Rit, Matis Tibul and Džek Vajt.

The World Cup groups and draw placed Australia in the group Ewhere their rivals in the fight for the next step will be Japan, Finland and Germany. It is clear that the biggest rival of the “Boomers” will be Germany, which has discipline and quality, but we should not be surprised if the Australians finish the group stage as the first-placed team.

